K. Earl Ayres, 85, of Canton, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
He was born in Windfall on April 24, 1934, a son of the late O. Kenneth and Stella (Campbell) Ayres. Earl attended Troy High School and was a graduate of the class of 1952. He ran his family’s dairy farm in Windfall until acquiring his own. He was always considered a “true farmer” and would help anyone with a farming task when asked.
Earl was known as being a “jack of all trades.” He could fix just about anything and was a very skilled laborer. Following farming he worked as a carpenter/contractor in the Troy area for Art Wilston. In his early years he was an avid softball player and will be remembered for being an amazing catcher. He loved to joke and laugh and even when his health declined, he kept his sense of humor. He remained determined and was a strong fighter throughout his life. His family held prominence above all. Earl was a talented woodworker and enjoyed making wooden toys for each of his grandchildren. He was a very creative person always figuring out how to provide for family, even with limited resources. Earl was an independent man with a very calm demeanor, almost never getting angry. He will be remembered as a kind, gentle, loving husband, father and grandfather who would be there to help his family at any cost. He was a man of faith and attended his childhood church the Windfall United Methodist Church and later the New Life Church of Canton.
Surviving are his daughter, Tania (Jim) Mullen; two sons, Jeffrey (Stephanie) Dean and Tim (Roni) Dean; brothers, Lloyd Ayres and his companion Phyllis, Marsden (Shirley) Ayres and Gary (Donna) Ayres; seven grandchildren, Ben (Karla) Mullen, Anthony (Kelly) Mullen, Lyndci Mullen, Joshua (Stephanie) Dean, Sharae (Corey) Roof, Ariel (Craig) Benedict, and Sarah Nittinger; 12 great-grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 47 years, Iva (Norton) Ayers who passed away on Jan. 24, 2013; a sister and brother in law, Virginia (Lyle) Vermilya; a brother, Marvin Ayers and an infant son.
A memorial service to honor Earl’s life will be held at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 at the New Life Church, 299 McMurry Road, Canton, PA 17724. The family will receive friends one hour prior from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., a luncheon will follow the services at the church. A private burial will be held in Windfall Cemetery at a later date. Pepper Funeral Home, 578 Springbrook Dr., Canton, is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers consider a memorial donation in K. Earl Ayres’ name to your local Little League program or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude’s Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
