K. Michael “Mike” Norton, 60, of Forksville, Pennsylvania, passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020. Kevin Michael was born in Sayre on Oct. 25, 1959 to Malyn and the late Dorothy (Cott) Norton. Mike, as known by most, attended Sullivan County Schools and was a graduate of the class of 1978. While at high school he attended Vo-Tech at Williamsport Area Community College where he studied construction. Mike owned and operated K. Michael Construction for many years until a tragic fire accident no longer permitted him to continue working.
Mike was a passionate outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and took several trips in the western states hunting big game. Mike was a talented carpenter/handyman and could fix or build about anything. The family stated that, “if Mike or his father, Malyn couldn’t fix it, then it was probably junk.” Mike often had a witty nickname for everyone. He was known as, “uncle Mike the candy man” always having candy to hand out and share with his many family members and friends. He was a member of the Sons of the American Legion in New Albany and was active with the Sullivan County Fair Association. He donated blood to the American Red Cross any chance he had, always saying that it was the easiest way to get a cookie. Everyone who knew Mike loved him. He was a loving and caring individual who always put family and friends first.
Mike was predeceased by his mother, Dorothy “Dotty” Norton on Sept. 13, 2019.
Surviving is his father, Malyn Norton of Shunk; children, Josh Norton of Forksville and Kim (Scott) Knoebel of Mohrsville, Pennsylvania; siblings, Cindy Nehls of Dushore, Lori Norton of Shunk, Kelly Norton of Bellingham, Washington, and Peggy Sue (Rick) Savage of New Albany; grandson, Ian Norton; and goddaughter, Brittany Woodruff; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends.
In keeping with the family’s wishes, a private service and celebration of Mike’s life will be held at their convenience. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Mike’s name to the Eldredsville Fire Department, 402 State Route 4007, Forksville, PA 18616, Endless Winds Fire Company, 9721 Route 154, Shunk, PA 17768 or to the Sullivan County Fairgrounds, 4430 Route 154, Forksville, PA 18616.
The Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility in Canton is in care of assisting the Norton family with arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
