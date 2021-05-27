Karen Elaine Dotter Baker, 65, of Summerton, S.C. passed away on May 10, 2021 after a courageous battle with cancer related complications. She will be greatly missed by her daughter Tamera {Josh} White, and her son Jason White; granddaughters, Kendra Park, Jayley White, and Raina White; brothers Edward {Brenda} Dotter and Michael Dotter.
Karen was preceded in death by her husband Alan ‘Doc Horton’ Baker, and her parents George and Grace Dotter.
Karen was born on Jan. 27, 1956 in Trenton, N.J. When a teenager, she moved with family members to Towanda, Pa. After graduation she worked at GTE Sylvania. Karen later obtained her Licensed Practical Nursing degree, and worked at the Memorial Hospital, Towanda, Pa. Upon retirement, Karen moved to Summerton, S.C.
Karen was a dedicated nurse and caregiver, who gave tirelessly to her husband and her parents in their times of need. She embraced life with a fun-loving approach, as well as her quick wit and always positive outlook. Karen loved hiking and yearly canoe trips. She also loved classic rock, attending concerts and going on cruises. Karen especially loved her time spent with her family.
At her request, there will be no services. Karen has heroically donated her body to science through MedCure, in the hope that future lives will be saved.
