Karen F. (Kobbe) Kelly, 69, of Port St. Lucie, Florida, formerly of the Troy area, passed away Monday, August 1, 2022, at Tiffany Hall Hospice Care, Port St. Lucie, Florida after a courageous battle with cancer.
Karen Frances was born in Troy, Pa. on October 10, 1952, the youngest daughter of Wilmer and Frances Kobbe. She was a 1970 graduate of Troy
High School. After a short employment at Artistic Card in Elmira, N.Y., Karen moved to Florida with her friend Jean. There she met Mahlon Charles Kelly. Karen and Chuck were married December 23, 1973 at her parents’ home in East Troy and then returned to Chuck’s home in Freeport, Grand Bahama. They lived in the Bahamas for 10 years where Nerissa and Charmaine were born. They then moved to Plantation, Davies and finally Port St. Lucie, Florida.
In addition to raising her daughters, she worked for several places including G.Neal Contractors and finally retiring from County Transit Authority in 2019.
She was predeceased by her parents. She is survived by her husband Charles Kelly, daughters Nerissa (Dan Messina) and Charmaine Kelly, 3 grandchildren, Jasmine Groven, Dayton and Nevaeh Messina, 4 brothers, Ron (Donna), Ed, Richard (Barbara), Fred (Kathy) Kobbe and sister Carol (Steve) Bastion, several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Karen liked Lighthouses. Little wonder then, with her feet planted in rock so to withstand the many fierce winds blowing her way, walls of smooth stone to deflect the storms of life and her quick smile would shine through the great fog of uncertainty to illuminate the way to a safe hearth and home.
A special mention to her dear friends Sue Miner and Stephanie Messina, Husband Chuck, daughters Charmaine and Nerissa and sister Carol. They provided much comfort and helped Karen endure a tumultuous last path to a place where she can finally rest peacefully in the hands of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
There will be a Celebration of Life for Karen, September 24, 2022, at the First Christian Church of Alba at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Charlotte Morse officiating. Interment to follow at the Windfall Cemetery and a luncheon back at the First Christian Church. Donations in Karen’s name may be directed to the Florida Cancer Specialist,301 SE Ocean Blvd. Suite 192 Stuart, FL
Local arrangements are under the direction of Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton. Share memories of Karen and condolences to the family by visiting www.pepperfuneralhomes.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.