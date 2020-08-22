Karen Jeane Beirne-Getz, 62, of 15 York Ave., Towanda, passed away Wednesday evening, Aug. 19, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family following declining health.
Karen was born March 23, 1954 in Edenton, North Carolina, the second of eleven children to Patrick L. Beirne Sr. and Carol J. David Beirne. Following graduation from Towanda Area High School, Karen continued her education receiving her Associate degree from Williamsport School of Commerce, Williamsport, Bachelor of Science degree, Elmira College, Elmira, New York, and Master’s degree from Mansfield University, Mansfield. Karen recently retired after 26 years with the Towanda Area School District, where she served as a principal, teacher, Title 1 Coordinator, Curriculum Director, and job coach. Karen was active in the Early Learning Network, implemented Kindergarten Entry Inventory and was instrumental in the start of the Pre-K Counts Program. Karen was an ambassador nourishing the human spirit in the life-long process of learning so that one experiences personal joy and fulfillment which is reciprocated in the communities in which we live and serve. Karen served as Executive Director of Big Brothers/Big Sisters; Director, Proprietor, Teacher, Tender Loving Bear Preschool, and Day Care; Preschool Teacher, Play Day, Towanda; GED-ABE Teacher Northern Tier Career Center, Towanda; Children’s Advocate/Counselor, ARCC, Towanda. Karen was involved in community activities as Agency Chairperson, United Way, 1988-1990; Literacy Tutor, 1990; Assistant Director, Leadership Camp 1991-1992; Membership Chairperson, Towanda Rotary Club, Towanda; Group Study Exchange Recruitment Committee for Rotary District 7410, 1990-1991; Member Civic Club, Towanda Rotary, 1982-1992, Assistant, Landmark Education, 1994-1995.
In 1989 Karen did a 6-week travel grant with Rotary International Group Study Exchange. She visited and trained in schools in Amsterdam, India, and Sri Lanka. She also studied family life, social service agencies, factories, facilities of worships, and hospitals. She possessed great love for her family and enjoyed gardening, sewing, cooking, and swimming and competed in two Steamtown Marathons and a More Marathon in New York City.
As a beacon of light, Karen helped guide her spouse, children and siblings with joy, kindness and love.
Karen’s Family includes her husband, Michael W. Getz, whom she married in 2002; children, Christie J. Robinson (JR Rought) of Sullivan County, David F. Robinson of Richmond, Virginia; grandchildren, Ali Sparrow, Kenny Arey, and Dallas Rought; her parents, Patrick L Beirne Sr. and Carol J. David Beirne; siblings, Patrick L. (Sharon) Beirne, Towanda, Mary C. “Cathy” (Darrell) West, Tennessee, James D. (Kyu) Beirne, West Virginia, Helen E. “Libby” (Jeffrey) Hager, New York, Darlene M. (Anthony) Barrow, Oklahoma, Michael J. (Ines) Beirne, Florida, Kelly B. (Don) Wilhelm, Barbara A. (Joe) Slama, California, Dianna L. (Jonathan) Kunis, Florida, Virginia A. (Michael) Young, New York; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, David (Beverly) Getz, Robert (Mary) Getz; as well as many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020 at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, 217 York Ave., Towanda, with a celebration of life service to follow at 7 p.m. The family suggests that contributions may be directed to the Towanda Area Education Foundation, Saint Agnes Race for Education, or YMCA Children Programs in memory of Karen.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.