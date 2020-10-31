Karen Joan Fromm Chilson, 54, of 124 Riverview Lane, Towanda, passed away Thursday morning, Oct. 29, 2020 at her home following a brief illness. Karen was born in Sayre, on Sept. 7, 1966 a daughter of the late Wayne L. Fromm and Freda Soper Fromm. She was a graduate of Troy High School with the class of 1984. Karen was employed as a Certified Nursing Assistant at the Bradford County Manor for over 30 years. Karen enjoyed following football and was a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Dallas Cowboys. She enjoyed baking, especially cherry cheesecake, and buckeyes.
Karen is survived by her husband, Kenneth D. Chilson; sons, Ryan K. Chilson of North Towanda, Eric K. Chilson of Wisconsin; grandsons, Chael Michael and Chase David; sister and brother-in-law, Caroline and Dana Brown of Towanda; sister, Janine Fromm of Granville Summit; brothers and sisters-in-law, Wayne and Cindy Fromm of Buffalo, New York, Michael and Katie Fromm of Tioga; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to her parents, Karen was predeceased by her sisters, JoAnne Thatcher and Doris Marie Fromm.
The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2, 2020 with a funeral service to follow at 1 p.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave., Towanda. Officiating will be Pastor Kurt Brown of the Grace Baptist Church, East Smithfield.
Interment will be in the Franklin Center Cemetery, Franklin Township. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
