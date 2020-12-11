Katherine A. Chilson, 89, of Towanda, passed away peacefully on Dec. 10, 2020, of her Stepdaughter and Caretaker Julie Schmeckenbecher, Liberty Corners Rd, Towanda. Katherine was born on Sept. 3, 1931 the daughter of Carl J. and Ruby Raymond Currier of West Cornwall, Connecticut.
Katherine was the widow of Clifford John Chilson of Towanda.
Katherine loved knitting, reading and taking care of her home.
Katherine is survived by her children, Keith Carr of Torrington, Connecticut, James Carr (Teresa) of Towanda, Donald Patton of Teresa, New York, Deborah Bourque of Torrington, Connecticut, stepchildren, Julie Schmeckenbecher of Towanda, Clifford Chilson (Gretchen) of Towanda, Cathy Marcy of Homossassa, Florida, Daniel Chilson (Mary) of Towanda, She is also survived by her two brothers, Frederick L. Currier (Donna) of Connecticut and Reggie Currier (Dorothy) of Florida.
Many grandchildren and great grandchildren and nieces, and nephews and cousins.
She was preceded by her parents, a sister, Barbara Giriomon, two brothers, Carl D. Currier and Roy A. Currier and a stepson, David L. Chilson
Condolences for the family may be shared by visiting her guest book at www.tiogapointcremation.com. Caring assistance is being provided by Cooley-Tioga Point Cremation & Burial Options, Inc. 802 N. Main St., Athens, PA 18810.
