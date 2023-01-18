Katherine F. (Schwartz) Wickey, 79, of Columbia Cross Roads, PA, passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at home surrounded by her family. She was the loving wife of the late Simon R. Wickey who passed away on Monday, May 16, 2022. Family and friends are welcome to call from 11:00 AM-12:00 PM on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Emmanuel Community Church, 237 East Miller St., Elmira, NY. The service to celebrate Katherine’s life will be held at the end on the viewing at 12:00 PM on January 28th at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Gerald W. Vickery, Jr. Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 1093 West Main Street, Troy, PA. Send Condolences at: VickeryFuneralHome.com
