Katherine L. (Pepper) Lepper, 92, of Canton, peacefully went home to heaven to join her beloved husband Fran, while in her sleep on Friday morning, October 29, 2021. Katherine Lois was born January 17, 1929 in LeRoy to the late Kenneth and Charlotte (Colton) Pepper. She attended Canton Area Schools and on June 1, 1946, while a senior in High School, Ms. Pepper married her soulmate, Francis Lepper in LeRoy. Together they shared 36 years of loving marriage and raised five children until Fran’s passing on April 9, 1985.
Kathie was a devote woman of faith. She was an active member of St. Michael’s Roman Catholic Church in Canton and served as past President of their Alter and Rosary Society. She also was a member and past President of the Canton VIA, and participated as a tutor with the literacy program offered by Canton’s Green Free Library.
Kathie had a passion for reading, painting and was a talented cook. In earlier years, she enjoyed traveling and vacationing. Most cherished by Kathie was her family and their time spent together. She was a true matriarch of her family and extended family as well. A very special lady, Kathie will be dearly missed by her family, many friends and neighbors alike.
She is survived by; her children, Ralph (Judy) Lepper of Canton, Richard Lepper of Bentley Creek, Debbe (Dennis) Foust, Dann (Wendy) Lepper and Roger (Amanda Connell) Lepper all of Canton, grandchildren; Robert (Sean) Lepper, Brian Lepper, Shannon Pepper, Amy (David) DeCristo, Shawn (Erinn) Lepper, Jason Foust, Julie (Eric) Hart, and Kelsey (Jason) Hicks and Jessy (Marcus) Oldroyd, great grandchildren; Kaitlyn (Colt) Cooney, Joe (Ashley) DeCristo, Emily (Josh) Jones, Matthew and Andrew DeCristo, Addison and Samuel Lepper, Ethan Seipel, Bailey and Hannah Pepper, Conner Foust, Jacob and Joel Francis Deak, Giavanna and Juliana Hart, Gannon Oldroyd and Alivia Jo Hicks, great great grandchildren; Ava, Aiden, Babies DeCristo and Sophia Katherine Jones, siblings; Pauline Clark of Granville Summit, Jeannette May of Canton, Paddy (Colie) Sherman of Wellsboro, Roger “Butch” (Arla) Pepper of LeRoy, sister-in-law; Shirley Pepper of Canton and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Besides her parents and husband, Katherine was predeceased by brothers; Rancy K. (June) Pepper, Paul D. Pepper Sr. and brothers-in-law; Ernest Clark and Bill May.
Family will receive friends 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at the Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated immediately following at noon at the St. Michael’s Roman Catholic Church in Canton with Father Joseph Kutch serving as Celebrant. Burial will be held afterwards in the LeRoy Cemetery. The family will Provide flowers and suggests memorials in Katherine’s name be directed to a charity of one’s choice.
Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting, www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
