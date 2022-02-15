Kathie Mildred Kipling, 67, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center located in Hampton, Virginia. She lived in the Hampton Roads, Virginia area for much of her adult life but was a native of Bradford County, PA and a member of the Towanda High School Class of 1972. She was a Vietnam-era Army Veteran as well as an Army Reservist then moved into the National Guard. For most of her career, she worked for the government as a Computer Analyst including a stint at NASA. One of her jobs in the Reserves was a driver of the Army LARC, a Light Amphibious Resupply Cargo vehicle that was over 60 feet long and had a 100-ton carrying capacity.
She will be dearly missed by her children, Erin and James. Her grandchildren will especially miss their sassy fun-loving “Nanny.”
Her one great regret was not being able to spend more time with all of her grandchildren. Kathie had a large family of those she was related to and those she collected along the way. In recent years she discovered new siblings, nieces, nephews, and cousins through DNA testing. Learning about them and their lives gave her a great deal of joy in her later years.
Kathie was preceded in death by her Mother Jean Phelps, her Daddy Joseph Kipling, and her brother Thomas W. Kipling. She is survived by daughter Erin Sloan and her husband Butch Sloan and their children Brendan, Connor, Lauren, and Lindsey and son James Pittman and his children Victoria, Madelin, and Elizabeth; Step Daughters Wendy Boyce and her husband Travis and their daughter Taylor, and Amy Pittman and her children DJ, Jenna, and Dana, as well as sisters Julia Finnegan, Alice Derby, Debbie Baldwin and her husband John and Patricia Purdy and her husband John and brothers Richard Kipling and Andrew Phelps and his wife Julia and their families and a host of other family and friends.
A celebration of life is scheduled for February 19, 2022, at Community Church of Western Branch located at 1935 Jolliff Rd, Chesapeake, VA 23321. The service will be streamed live. Check Facebook for details. Service and reception to be held from 11am-3pm.
