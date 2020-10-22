Mrs. Kathleen Ann Burke Salsman, age 69, of West Chester Township, Ohio, formerly of Wyalusing, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at the UC Health West Chester Hospital, in West Chester, Ohio.
Kathleen was born Nov. 12, 1950, in Meshoppen, a daughter of the late Harold John and Helen Anna Goldbach Burke.
She graduated from the Wyalusing Valley High School, a member of the class of 1968. She later attended Mansfield State College. She married Donald A. Salsman of Laceyville on June 6, 1970, in St. Basil’s Church, Dushore.
Kathleen attended St. John the Evangelist Church, West Chester, Ohio.
Kathleen’s passion was designing and landscaping gardens. Kathy also enjoyed planning special occasions and owned a bridal shop called Cherished Occasions in Fairfield, Ohio, for a time before her multiple sclerosis advanced.
Surviving is husband of 50 years, Donald Salsman, West Chester, Ohio; two daughters, Jennifer Salsman Bashore, Pittsburgh, Ann Salsman (Dr. Jon) Cohron, Fairfield, Ohio; three sisters, Maureen (Grant) House, Jenningsville, Barbara (Kevin) Kunkle, Sugar Run, Susan (Thomas) Burns, Seabrook, Texas; grandchildren, Joshua and Samantha; mother-in-law, Betty Alich, Laceyville; brother-in-law, Ronald (Gail) Salsman, Benton, two sisters-in-law, Kay (Jim) Chase, Cortland, New York, Annette Wilbur, Laceyville; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31 at St. Basil’s Church, Dushore, with the Rev. Thomas J. Major, pastor, presiding. Interment will follow in St. Francis of Assisi Cemetery, Cummiskey.
Friends and family may call at the Homer Funeral Home, 83 Grovedale Lane, Wyalusing, on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m.
Memorials in her memory may be directed to the Ohio Valley MS Chapter, Fountain Pointe I, 4665 Cornell Road, Ste 170 Cincinnati, OH 45241.
To send condolences or sign the e-guestbook, please go to www.homerfuneralhome.com.
