Kathleen Ann Ferguson, 79, of Wyalusing, passed away Tuesday morning, Oct. 27, 2020 at home surrounded by family. She was born in Dover, New Jersey, on Dec. 11, 1940, the daughter of Michael Zuzock and Mary VanSickle Zuzock.
Kathleen had a deep love for her children, their families and her faith. She had a vast knowledge of many things that she loved to share with others, including her knowledge of the bible and scriptures. Kathleen enjoyed life to the fullest. Some of her favorite activities were “road trips,” playing pitch with “her boys,” get togethers with family and friends, cooking, baking, and in earlier years gardening and taking care of her small farm in New Mexico. Kathleen made many friends in all the states she lived in throughout her life including Indiana, New Jersey, Arkansas, New Mexico and Pennsylvania.
Kathleen is survived by her children, Tim Jones and wife, Sherrie of Laporte, IN, Kathy Chaffee and husband, Bryce of Wysox, Cheryl Pratt and husband, Garth of Towanda, Lowell Jones and wife, Diane of Wyalusing, Natalie Williams and husband, Terry of New Albany; 23 grandchildren; and 29 great-grandchildren; her brother, Gerry (Addie) Zuzock of Laporte, IN; a niece, a nephew, and several cousins.
She was predeceased by her husbands, Ronald Ferguson in 2011, Clifton Young in 1990; daughters, Rebecca Marie Jones on Feb. 18, 2016, and Denise Elizabeth Jones on Aug. 31, 2012; her infant son, Christopher Jones in 1963; granddaughter, Kate Evans in 2014; sister, Pee Wee Rose in 2009; and brother, Mickey Zuzock in 2016.
A celebration of life for family and friends will be announced at a later date.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.