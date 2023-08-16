Kathleen Ann “Kathy” Tuttle, a beacon of resilience and tireless dedication, was a woman who painted the world with love and thoughtfulness. Born on January 26, 1972, in Sayre, PA, Kathy’s life was a testament to the enduring power of love and the strength of family ties. As Robert Browning once wrote, “Love is energy of life,” and Kathy lived this truth every day. Residing in Athens, Pennsylvania, she lovingly transformed her home into a haven of warmth and love, mirroring her own spirit.
Kathy’s life was a beautiful tapestry woven with threads of love, joy, and resilience. As a dedicated homemaker, she created a nurturing environment for her family, filled with love and laughter. She was a master of crafts, using her hands to make beautiful, tangible expressions of her love. Kathy’s resilience was evident in each stitch, bead, and brush stroke, reflecting her unwavering spirit. Her love for her grandchildren and her dogs was immeasurable and pure, a testament to her loving nature. Kathy had an innate ability to turn ordinary moments into precious memories, leaving a trail of joy wherever she went.
Kathy Tuttle is survived by her beloved spouse, David Tuttle, whom she married on September 29, 1995. In her loving memory, her legacy lives on in her daughter Kristy Houseknecht and her son-in-law Timothy; her cherished grandchildren, Carter and Khloe Houseknecht; her father, Lawrence Henry and wife Linda; her brothers, Jason, Trevor and Tori Henry; and her sisters-in-law, Joleina Henry, Julie Eccker, Carrie Henry, Carrie Henry and Besty Tuttle. Her best friends, Stephanie Berrocal, Jennifer Chandler, and BobbiJo Powers, and several nieces and nephews also survive her. She was preceded in death by her mother, Sandy Henry.
A memorial service for Kathy will be held on Friday, August 18, 2023, at 11:00 at Tioga Point Cemetery with Pastor Roger VanOstrand officiating. We invite all those who knew and loved Kathy to join us in celebrating her life and sharing the beautiful memories she left behind. Please remember Kathy by leaving memories and uploading photos to her memorial page. The world may have lost a beautiful soul, but heaven has gained an angel.
In lieu of flowers the family asks donations be made to the Bradford County Humane Society. PO Box 179 Ulster PA. 18850. Memories and condolences for the family may be shared by visiting her guest book at www.tiogapointcremation.com.
Caring assistance is being provided by Cooley-Tioga Point Cremation & Burial Options, Inc. 802 N. Main St., Athens, PA 18810.
