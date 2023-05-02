Mrs. Kathleen Ann Teel, age 75, of Silvara, PA, and formerly of Terrytown, PA, passed away Thursday evening, April 27, 2023, at the Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre, PA.
Kathleen was born on February 4, 1948, a daughter of the late Donald Theron and Susie Leona Gowin Allen. She graduated from Wyalusing High School, a member of the class of 1966.
She married John Oliver Teel, Jr., on June 29, 1968, in the New Era United Methodist Church.
While her children were young, she was a homemaker and stay-at- home mom, then went to work at Ames Dept. Store for a short period before becoming a custodian for the Wyalusing Area School District in the elementary school and the high school buildings. After serving as a custodian for over 23 years, she then worked as a teacher’s aide in the kindergarten rooms. She retired in 2010.
She was a lifelong and very active member of the New Era United Methodist Church. Throughout her life she served the church in multiple capacities and positions.
Since the inception of the Wyalusing Relay for Life, she has been a strong supporter. She served on the committee to solicit donations and raise money for this cause which she held dear to her heart because she lost her mom to cancer and then suffered from cancer herself.
She was a very active mom while her children were growing up and supported them in all they did, serving as a Sunday school teacher, and a Girl Scout leader. She would later relish her role as Grandma and would support her grandchildren in every way. She also enjoyed gardening and planting flowers. However her greatest joy was spending time with her family. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend and will be missed by all who knew her.
Surviving:
Husband of 54 years: John Oliver Teel Jr. at home
Son and daughter-in-law: John and Debbie Teel III Terrytown, PA
Two daughters and sons-in-law: Crystal and Chris Chilson Liberty Corners, PA Carrie Teel and Ken Duncan Reading, PA
Grandchildren: Codi Teel Terrytown, PA Dillon Teel New Era, PA Hannah Chilson Liberty Corners, PA
Great grandson: Jude Miller Liberty Corners, PA She is also survived by four sisters and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Besides her parents she was predeceased by two brothers: Duane Douglas Allen on February 23, 2009, and Donald Dean Allen on February 11, 2010.
A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at 11:00 AM in the Camptown Cemetery, Camptown, PA, with Mr. James K. Magee officiating. A Celebration of Life will follow at 12 Noon at the Towanda Gun Club, immediately following the graveside.
Memorial contributions may be made to the New Era United Methodist Church, PO Box 371, Wyalusing, PA 18853 or to the Relay For Life of the Endless Mountains, formerly the Wyalusing Relay for Life, and checks should be made payable to the American Cancer Society (ACS) and sent to the attention of Stephanie Robinson, 670 Robinson Road, Wyalusing, PA 18853, in loving memory of Kathleen Ann Teel.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Homer Funeral Home, 83 Grovedale Lane, Wyalusing, PA.
