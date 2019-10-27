Although you’re now in heaven above we pray you feel our continuing love. How blessed we were by your life here, we’ll always hold your memory dear…. Kathleen Marie Bedell, 65, of Orwell Hill, Rome, Pa passed away peacefully following a courageous battle with Huntingtons Disease. She fought this battle for nearly thirteen years and never gave up hope.
Kathleen was born on January 18, 1954 in Corning, New York a daughter of the late Edward and Edith (White) Hogan. For over twenty years, she devoted love and care as a Nurses Aid with the Corning Hospital. She treasured her family and always looked forward to spending time camping and fishing with them. Kathleen was a member of the Orwell Bible Church and also enjoyed fellowship when she attended the Nichols Baptist Church.
Kathleen will be greatly missed by her husband David L. Bedell, Sr.; her children: Noel James of Corning, NY; Amy James of Slaughters, Kentucky; Suzanne (Kevin) Smith of Batavia, NY; Sandra (Britt) McGovern of Newark, NY; Sheila (Kevin) Young of Dansville, NY; Sharon (Daniel) Russell ~ who opened their home and hearts to lovingly care for Kathleen; David Jr. (Brenda) Bedell of Geneva, NY; Shelly Quartaro of Ontario, NY ; Daniel (Dawn) Bedell of Geneva, NY; Stacey Trunk of Factoryville, PA. Her brother and sister-in-law: Patrick and Gwendolyn Hogan of Florida; her sisters: Geraldine Keeney of Addison; Colleen (Ray) White of Addison NY. Fifty grandchildren and great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and their families also survive.
Family and friends are invited to attend a period of visitation and time of sharing memories on Tuesday, October 29th from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols. A memorial service and celebration of her life will follow at 6 p.m. with Pastor Richard Vieldhouse, officiating. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting her guest book at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com Those who wish may kindly consider a memorial contribution to help others with their fight against Huntington’s Disease. Huntington Disease Foundation, PO Box 912, Salado, TX 76571 www.huntingtondiseasefoundation.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.