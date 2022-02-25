How does one confine someone to a box when that person has lived most of their life outside of the box? A lunchbox obituary just doesn’t seem fitting for such a person as Kathleen Garra who lived her life to a song different from most.
As her dad watched the colorful fireworks exploding in the sky outside the hospital window as he awaited the arrival of his youngest child, Kathleen, 63 years later he would be holding this same child’s hand as she departed this world on 2/22/22 at 3:33 pm and went to spend eternity with her JESUS.
Born Kathleen Susan Beckwith on July 5, 1958, to Hugh and Dolores Simons Beckwith, she joined her three siblings at the farm home in Litchfield. Three years later the family moved to their current residence in Windham Township.
Immediately dubbed a tomboy, Kathleen aka Kathy, Wacky, Thumper and Kat Meow drew the line when it came to riding a bicycle. That just wasn’t her cup of tea; in fact, tea wasn’t ever found in her cup!
After graduating from Northeast Bradford High School in 1977, she pursued her career by enrolling and graduating from National Tractor Trailer School. For 17 years she drove cross-country for various trucking firms until an injury forced her early retirement. Her husband, George, continued driving until illness forced him to call it quits as well. While on the road, Kathleen became a voracious coffee drinker, and the stronger the battery acid the better, as far as she was concerned.
She and George were first married on August 11, 1980, and after a few years apart, they remarried on August 9, 2000. They not only enjoyed driving truck together, having traveled the 48 states making up the continental United States, but they were also huge music lovers of a number of different genres and enjoyed watching movies. Kat equally enjoyed the likes of Led Zeppelin and Pink Floyd just as much as some old hymns and contemporary praise and worship. After George died, she wanted to personalize her home and painted each room a different color to match some of her music selections, e.g., a hot pink bathroom for Pink Floyd, a yellow office for the Beatles’ Yellow Submarine, a Blues room, etc. She even went so far to have her hair done in some of these wild colors a few years ago!
Kat talked aloud, drove fast, and cranked the music up when behind the wheel. Even with hearing loss, her dad always could tell when Thumper was coming as she announced to get ready because here, she comes!
Since her passing, the family has heard loved ones and friends describe her as colorful, a spitfire, someone you couldn’t easily forget after meeting her, she always brightened my day and put a smile on my face, she kept me going. Not a polished and refined woman, Kathleen was definitely a gem in the rough and felt no need to put on airs for anyone.
Kat Meow was very involved in the TOPS chapter that met in North Orwell. She also took part in an online Bible study out of Reno, NV, as well as having recently started attending the ladies’ Bible study at the Bumpville Bible Church.
In addition to her Dad, she is survived by her son, Joseph “JT” Garra of Rome; step-daughters, Christine Lancey (Mark) of Milton Mills, NH, and Roxanne Joniec of Barrington, NH; granddaughters, Autumn Nichole Fuller, Alicia Sprague, Karleigh Joniec, Adrianna Joniec, Madison Garra, Allison Garraand Kammison Garra; grandsons, John Cameron and Emerson Garra; great-granddaughters, Lily Cronier and Kaleigh Sprague; siblings, Joseph (Alyce) Beckwith, Thomas (Deanna Patton) Beckwith, and Julia (Frank) Ripa; a number of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins; her feline companion, Willow, who deeply misses her; and very dear and precious friend, Marian Lacey, who embraced Kat’s idiosyncrasies and delighted in them.
She was welcomed into heaven by her husband (d. May 10, 2018) and her Mom (d. May 20, 2015).
Family and friends are invited to attend a period of visitation on Tuesday, March 1st at 10 to 11 am at the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols. Funeral services and a celebration of Kathleen’s life will follow at 11 am with Pastors Rich Vieldhouse and Justin Canfield, officiating. Burial will follow in the Darling Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting her guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com.
The family is requesting those attending to wear masks.
Those who wish may kindly consider a memorial contribution to the Bradford County Human Society, PO Box 179, Ulster, PA 18850 in loving memory of Kathleen S. Garra.
