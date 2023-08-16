Kathleen Theresa Woods, age 80, of Franklin Township, PA, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 14, 2023 in Towanda. Born in Philadelphia, Kathleen was the daughter of the late Stanley Brezinski and the late Theodosia (nee Kush) Brezinski, the devoted wife of the late James F. Woods, the loving mother of James J. Woods (Diane O’Mara) and Theresa Woods (James Stutzman) and the cherished sister of the late Conrad Brezinski (Catherine).
Kathleen was a graduate of Nazareth Academy then St Joseph’s College, where she became a Registered Nurse and then went on to Philadelphia College of Textiles and Science, earning her Bachelor of Science in Nursing. She had a lifelong and fulfilling career as a Geriatric Nurse, working at Immaculate Mary Home and Lafayette Redeemer until her retirement in the early 2000’s.
Mrs. Woods was a long time and very active member of SS. Peter & Paul’s Church, 106 3rd Street, Towanda, PA 18848, where her viewing will be held on Friday, August 18 from 9 a.m. until 9:50 a.m. followed by her Funeral Mass, beginning at 10 a.m. Graveside Services will be held in Resurrection Cemetery, 5201 Hulmeville Road, Bensalem, PA 19020 on Saturday, August 19 at 11:15 a.m. The family would appreciate Memorial Donations in Kathleen’s memory to SS. Peter & Paul’s Church at the above address. Arrangements are by The Bernard S. Gutkowski Funeral Home, Swedesburg, PA, 610-275-6385, Keith J. Murphy, F.D., www.gutkowskifuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.