Kathryn Evelyn Howett passed away on February 17th, 2022, at the age of 67.
She was born on November 28th, 1954, to Evelyn (née: Barrows) and Harry Houlis in Canton, NY.
Kathy was born 17 minutes before her sister, Dianne, and was fond of telling everyone that she was, in fact, the OLDER sister—until Dianne realized that being the younger twin had its advantages. Kathryn and Dianne traveled the world with their parents, and later with their mother and her husband, Colonel James Stallard, in true Army brat fashion.
After high school, Kathryn lived many lives. Legend has it she graduated with honors from dental hygienist school, worked for the government in several capacities, held jobs at a racetrack, with the postal service, as a bartender and waitress, moonlit as a carpenter, and was a proud small business owner. In most of these adventures, her “womb mate”, Dianne, was close by her side.
A woman of many talents, Kathy was a pianist, a ukuleleist (she said that if this word was not in the dictionary, to please add it and include her photo beside it) and a drummer in a rock band. She could tap-dance, was an avid reader, conversationalist, and was as quick with a pun as anyone you’ll ever meet.
For a time in her 20’s, Kathy’s life was a circus, literally, as she travelled with Johnny’s United Shows, a carnival that ran in the 1960’s and beyond in the mid-Atlantic.
Kathy and Dianne shared a love for animals, especially if they were in danger. Once, they stopped on a major highway to get an injured ground hog to the grass. That’s who Kathy was—devoted and a bit dangerous.
Somewhere in the midst of these many escapades, Kathy met and married Leroy “Ron” Howett, with whom she shared her greatest love—their son Dustin. Kathy encouraged Dustin’s love for computers and programming, sparing little expense to make sure that his talents continued to grow. Dustin was, and remains, Kathy’s proudest accomplishment.
Kathy could be counted on to lighten up a conversation and light up a room, her self-deprecating humor never far behind her confidence at being one of the smartest ones in it.
She will be remembered for her humor and her candor, for her iconic, head-thrown-back laugh and her love of all things, great and small.
Kathy was preceded in death by her twin and soul mate, Dianne, in 2011. Her family takes solace in knowing that these two are off on another lifetime of adventures together—reunited at last. Kathy was also preceded by her father, Harry Houlis, in 2015.
She is survived by her husband, Ron, New Albany; her son Dustin Howett and daughter-in-law, Veronica Davé, St. Louis, MO; her sisters: Andreana Clifford (Jim), Marblehead, MA; and Alexandra Healey (Wendell), Wilmington, NC; her brothers, John (Sandy) Stallard, Lexington, VA; Christopher (Gail) Stallard, Atlanta, GA; Harry Houlis Jr., Warsaw, Poland; and Peter Houlis (Beth), Bow, NH; her parents, Evelyn and Jim Stallard, Lexington, VA; and several nieces and grand-nieces, nephews and grand-nephews.
