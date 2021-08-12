Kathryn Lynn (Mozingo) Erb, 54, of Waverly, NY, passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, following an extended illness.
She was born on Aug. 3, 1967, in St. Charles, IL, the daughter of Kenneth and Kathryn E. (Hayslip) Mozingo.
Kathryn graduated from Wheaton University in 1989 with a BMus Oboe Performance. Upon taking a job with Youth For Christ, she moved to Denver, CO where she met and married Neal Erb. Together they moved to Waverly, NY to attend Zion Ministerial Institute where they graduated and remained on staff with Zion Fellowship International. Neal and Kathryn raised their two daughters on campus and worked together producing music and audio, also starting a K-12 school, Zion Academy.
Mrs. Erb was the music director for Zion Fellowship International and administrator and founder of Glory Hill Music. It was her desire to serve others and glorify the Lord through her life. She taught and encouraged many in music, worship, and songwriting.
She was a beloved and faithful wife, mother, daughter, sister, and a dear friend. She will be greatly missed for her wisdom, discernment, kindness, and gentleness. Many knew her for her smile and laughter.
Kathryn is survived by her beloved husband of 27 years Neal J. Erb at home, daughters Abigail Erb and Hannah Erb both of Waverly, NY, parents Kenneth and Kathryn Mozingo of Yorkville, IL, brother and sister-in-law David and Tricia Mozingo of Sandwich, IL, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Suzette and Theodore Topper of Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, West Africa and Amy and Christian Misciagna of Syracuse, NY, and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A Time of Visitation for family and friends will be held on Sunday, August 15, 2021, from 6pm-8pm and on Monday, August 16, 2021, from 10am-11am at the Mt. Zion Church, 241 Glory Hill Road, Waverly, NY. Funeral services will follow the Monday visitation at the church at 11am with the Rev. Robert Tucker, Sr. officiating.
Burial will follow the service in the Zion Fellowship Cemetery, Waverly, NY.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations in Kathryn’s name to: Zion Fellowship International Missions, 241 Glory Hill Road, Waverly, NY 14892.
