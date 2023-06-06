It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts we announce that Kathryn “Kathy” Roberts, 72, beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend, peacefully departed this world on June 4, 2023, leaving behind her legacy of love, warmth and delicious memories.
Kathryn Mae Bouldin was born February 9, 1951 in Philadelphia, a daughter of the late William and Emma (Eskuchen) Bouldin. She attended and graduated from St Hubert’s Catholic School in Philadelphia. Kathy was a veal representative for the Pennsylvania Beef Council and was McNett Township’s Tax Collector and most recently served as an Auditor. She held memberships at the Red Run Rod and Gun Club, was a life member of the Wheel Inn. Kathy was of the Catholic faith in her earlier years and most recently was a member and Sunday School Teacher at the Canton Church of Christ (Disciples of Christ). She brought joy and laughter to all who knew her, and her infectious smile lit up every room she entered. Kathy was a woman of remarkable strength and resilience, facing life’s challenges with grace and determination.
One of Kathy’s greatest passions was cooking, she could transform simple ingredients into amazing dishes that delighted the taste buds and warmed the soul. Her creations brought family and friends together, fostering moments of togetherness and celebration. Whether it was a grand holiday feast or a simple weekday meal, Kathy’s culinary prowess made every occasion special and memorable. Some of the family’s favorites were rhubarb cake, from scratch coleslaw, Matmen surprise, apple pie, rhubarb jam, veal piccata and many, many more.
Beyond her culinary talents, Kathy was an individual of many interests. She was the #1 Philadelphia Eagles fan, never missing a game and was also a fervent follower of Canton High School athletics. She loved to garden and made sure the hummingbird feeder was always full. Kathy was known to spoil her dog, Mugsy and always had her 5 A.M. coffee. She had an infectious spirit that uplifted those around her and a positive energy that will be forever remembered.
Kathy was a dedicated wife and mother and was the anchor of her family. She shared a deep and abiding love with her adoring husband, Charles and their union was a testament to commitment and mutual respect, with more than the occasional teasing. Together they built a beautiful home that was always open to everyone and was a strong foundation for their three sons. Kathy poured her heart into nurturing and guiding her boys and was always there when she was needed.
Kathy leaves behind her husband; Charles Roberts, her three sons: Ian (Amy) Roberts, Williams (Andrea) Roberts and Brian (Jessica) Roberts, siblings; Robert and Michael Bouldin, grandchildren; Kaitlin (Jackson), Megan, Skyler and Ruby and great-grandchildren; Owen, Lennox, Koy and Jack who all will always remember her feisty, yet compassionate personality, a special nephew and godson, Mark Bouldin as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Though Kathy may no longer be with us physically, her spirit will forever live on in the hearts of those she touched. Her love, kindness and zest for life will be treasured by her family and friends. We take solace in knowing that she is now at peace, watching over us from above. As we say farewell to our beloved Kathy, let us remember her with smiles and gratitude for the love and joy she brought into our lives. May her soul find eternal peace, and may her memory be a source of comfort and joy for all. Rest in peace, Baby doll, Mom, Grammy, Kath. You will be forever missed and forever loved.
A celebration of Kathy’s life will be announced at a later date. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive in Canton is assisting the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations in Kathy’s name be directed to the Disabled Veteran’s Fund https://dav.org a cause she held dear to heart as her father was a wounded veteran.
Memories of Kathy and condolences to the family may be shared by visiting www.pepperfunerlahomes.com
