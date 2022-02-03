Kathy J. (Brown) Bailey, 62, of Troy passed away at home on Saturday, January 29, 2022. Kathy was born on March 6, 1959 in Troy, daughter of the late Emery and Arlene (Higley) Brown. She was a 1977 Troy High School graduate where she ran track and was in the band, and was employed with the Martha Lloyd Community as a care giver. Kathy was a loyal Dallas Cowboys football fan, enjoyed cooking and baking, and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Kathy is survived by her children: Jon Vroman, Heather Vroman, Sean Bailey, William Bailey, and Brad Bailey, her grandchildren: Keano Vroman, Macy Vroman, Noah Gowin, Kason Kahanu, Brock Vroman, Ryot Vester, Audrina McClelland, Kaylee Meeker, Ayden Meeker, Jayce Bailey, Kobe Bailey, Daniel Bailey, and Ezekiel Bailey, her brothers: Earl (Cathy) Brown, Randy Brown, Dennis (Angela) Brown, sisters: Sandy Hager, Connie (George) Taylor, Donna (Fred) Wrisley, and Karen (Doug) Heller, several nieces and nephews, and pets: Marley, Cutie Pie, and Cinder. She was preceded in death by her parents and her life partner Dennis M. Holdren who passed away June 2, 2014.
Family and friends are welcome to call from 4:00-6:00 PM on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at the Gerald W. Vickery, Jr. Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. 1093 West Main Street, Troy, PA 16947 to celebrate Kathy’s life.
Memorial contributions may be made in Kathy’s memory to the Osteogenesis Imperfecta Foundation, 804 West Diamond Avenue, Suite 210, Gaithersburg, MD 20878, or to the Troy VFW Post # 8675, P.O. Box 113, Troy, PA 16947.
