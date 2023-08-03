Beloved Mother, Sister, Wife, Teacher, and beautiful Christian passed away 7/10/23. She is now in heaven with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and her husband William Decker III. They were married for 62 years. She was born in Towanda, PA. Kathy Decker graduated from TVJHS in 1958. She graduated from FSU with a Bachelor’s degree in teaching, and received a Master’s degree from Indiana University in Special Education. She taught for 42 years. She made a major positive impact on countless children in her career, and brought joy and happiness everywhere she went. She is survived by her brother Dan Shay, sons Craig Decker and Hal Decker, her daughter in-law Jennifer Decker, and 6 grandchildren. Kathy leaves behind an enduring legacy of love, kindness, happiness, and determination, as well as a quick wit. Thank you Kathy Decker, for teaching us and countless others so many valuable life lessons: kindness, understanding, empathy, compassion, and being good to all people. May you rest in peace Mom!

