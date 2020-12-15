Mrs. Katrina M. Gardner, 66, of Dushore, Pennsylvania passed away on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at the Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre, Pennsylvania.
Katrina was born Aug. 10, 1954, in Sayre. She was the daughter of the late Donald T. and G. Rita Muller Green. She graduated from Sullivan County High School, a member of the class of 1972. She received a bachelor of arts degree in elementary education in 1976 with a minor in psychology from Marywood University, and a reading specialist degree from Bloomsburg University in 1978. Katrina taught at several local schools. She finished her career as an educator at Red Rock Job Corps as the GED testing administrator. She loved being a teacher and continued to share her love of learning with her granddaughter at home even after her retirement. Her passions later in life were camping, fishing and watching her granddaughter play softball.
She met Richard D. Gardner of Forksville and they were married on Aug. 18, 1980, at Gardner’s Inn. They just celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary.
Katrina was a member of St. Basils Church in Dushore.
Survivors include, her husband, Richard D. Gardner, Dushore; daughter and son-in-law, Kateri M. and Michael E. Viveiros, Dushore; granddaughter, Emilia M. Viveiros, Dushore; three brothers, Raymond J. and Terry Green, Waterford, Maine, Robert D. and JoAnn Green, Dushore, and Richard M. and Cindy Green, Dushore; two sisters-in-law, Gretchen Green, Athens and Linda Gardner, Forksville, Pennsylvania; an uncle, Paul and Barbara Muller of Dushore; aunt, Marie and Phil McDermott of Eagles Mere, Pennsylvania; and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by a brother, Ronald T. Green of Athens, on May 17, 1994.
Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions be sent to Sullivan County Booster Club, PO Box 161, Laporte, PA. 18626, or Sullivan County Little League, 1286 Rosenberry Hill Rd, Dushore, PA, 18614.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Homer Funeral Home, 206 Water St., Dushore, PA 18614.
