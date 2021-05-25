Kay Frances Nickeson Needels, 68, of Supply, North Carolina, formerly of Chemung, New York and Hornbrook, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully Thursday, May 20, 2021 at the New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington, North Carolina.
Kay was born in Sayre, Pennsylvania on July 31, 1952, the daughter of Donald E. Nickeson and Marian P. (Hill) Nickeson. Kay was a graduate of Athens Area High School and continued her education at Elmira College, Elmira, New York and Mansfield University, Mansfield, Pennsylvania. On April 28, 1979, Kay and Archie Needels were married at the Hornbrook United Methodist Church. Kay was employed with the Robert Packer Hospital and the Guthrie Clinic in Sayre for 46 years until her retirement.
She enjoyed shopping and spending time traveling with her beloved husband, Archie.
The couple enjoyed many memorable vacations at the seashore at Carolina Beach for 16 years. Kay loved restoring and decorating their 230-year-old historic colonial home in Chemung, where they entertained family and friends over the years.
Kay’s family includes her devoted husband of 42 years, Archie K. Needels; step-children, Kim Needels of Hallstead, Pennsylvania, Brian Needels (Sarina) of Vestal, New York; step-grandchildren, Keith Needels (Tori) of Boston, Massachusetts, Dylan Blachek of Binghamton, New York, Emily Blachek of Hallstead; her brothers, Kenneth Nickeson of Grand Island, Florida, Lynn Nickeson of Hornbrook; sisters-in-law, Elaine Titus (Allan) of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania and Pat Needels of Greenville, Pennsylvania.
In addition to her parents, Kay was predeceased by her brother, Gerald A. “Jerry” Nickeson on Jan. 21, 2017; sister-in-law, Frances Sarvas; and brother-in-law, Wilmer Needels.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 29, 2021, followed by a funeral service at 1 p.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave. Towanda, PA with Rev. Dr. Barry Ballard officiating. Interment will be in the Hornbrook Cemetery, Sheshequin Township, Pennsylvania.
The family suggests that contributions please be directed to the Parkinson’s Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131 in memory of Kay. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
