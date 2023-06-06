“No farewell words were spoken, no time to say goodbye. You were gone before we knew it and only God knows why…”
Kegan Chandler Valenzuela, 26, of Athens Township, PA died Sunday, June 4, 2023. Kegan was born in Elmira, NY on March 22, 1997, the son of Amanda (Vester) Valenzuela and David Valenzuela. He was a graduate of Towanda Area High School and was formerly employed by Flynn Energy and Tire Land.
Kegan is survived by his children, Azariah, Laiah, and Leaven Valenzuela and their mother, Rebecca Perry, his mother and step father, Amanda and Frank Fee of Towanda, his father, David Valenzuela of Athens Township, sister, Ocianna Valenzuela and fiancé Josh Shultz, step brother, Haven Benjamin-Fee, step sister, Presley Fee all of Towanda, maternal grandmother, Lori Vester of North Towanda, paternal grandparents, David and Carman Valenzuela of Union, NJ as well as several aunts, uncles, and cousins,
Kegan was predeceased by his maternal grandfather, Dale Vester, and paternal grandmother, Ellie Reeves. Interment will be private in Oak Hill Cemetery, Towanda, PA
The family suggests that bequests be directed to the Valenzuela Children Continuing Education Fund, C&N Bank, in care of Amanda Fee, 3493 Liberty Corners Road, Towanda, PA 18848 in Kegan’s memory.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.