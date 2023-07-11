The Lord is My Shepherd
(Ezekiel 34:11-24; John 10:1-21)
{A Psalm of David.} The LORD is my shepherd; I shall not want.
He maketh me to lie down in green pastures: he leadeth me beside the still waters.
He restoreth my soul: he leadeth me in the paths of righteousness for his name’s sake.
Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for thou art with me; thy rod and thy staff they comfort me.
Thou preparest a table before me in the presence of mine enemies: thou anointest my head with oil; my cup runneth over.
Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life: and I will dwell in the house of the LORD forever.
Keith Anthony James Lutz, 27, of New Albany, PA passed away Friday, June 30, 2023. Keith was born in Towanda, PA on May 25, 1996, the son of Kristine Marie Lutz. He was a graduate of Wyalusing High School with the class of 2013, during his high school years he also attended and graduated from the Northern Tier Career Center in Towanda for electrician, hoping to follow in his grandfather’s footsteps one day. Keith was formerly employed by Cargill in Wyalusing, PA, and Keystone Clearwater Water Transfer Management. Keith loved music and was an avid gamer. He always went to see his favorite movie John Wick in the theaters with his close friends every time there was a new movie. He did not live just one life; he lived many and anyone who knew Keith loved him. Keith had a heart of gold and was always willing to help others, give them the shirt off his back or his last dollar. He loved anything that was Anime related, especially One Piece. Keith was an animal lover, especially for his cat Naji and our dogs Rory and Rose. He was also a huge fan of pirate themed tv shows and movies. Keith played and loved Pokémon games and collected the cards since he was a child. Keith always loved to laugh and joke around, had a goofy character, and loved making others smile and laugh. He touched a lot of lives and left his permanent mark with his kind, caring, goofy, loving soul. Keith was a once in a lifetime kind of friend, nephew, cousin, uncle, son, person. Keith made it known to everyone his mother was his best friend, rock, and the center of his universe.
Surviving are his mother, Kristine M. Lutz and fiancé Stan Okolowski, aunts, Jessica Lutz, Leslie Lutz Assante and husband Salvatore, Danielle Lutz Smith and husband Leland, Mary Lutz Jeronimo Gurgua and husband Ervin Jeronimo Gurgua, Heidi Lutz, uncles, James Lutz, Robert Lutz, Stephen Lutz and wife Stacy, Michael Lutz, cousins, Seth, Antonio, Christian, Ayanna, Mattia, Kiara, Christian, Lyric, Gabriella, Jameson, Abigail, Amelia, June Rose (lil be’a), Augustus, Gabriel, Leo, and step sister Jennifer Livezey and nephew Colin Livezey as well as several great aunts and great uncles. Keith was predeceased by his maternal grandfather, James Lloyd ‘Jim” Lutz on April 5, 2018, maternal grandmother, Roberta Marie “Robin” Smith-Lutz on March 18, 2021, and his aunt, Deborah Ruth Lutz on April 4, 1997.
The family will receive friends Thursday, July 13, 2023 from 1 to 3 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m.
at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave. Towanda, PA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held
Friday, July 14, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. at Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Third St. Towanda, PA
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
