Keith D Fitch, Sr., 69, resident of Canton Township, Pennsylvania passed away unexpectedly early Friday evening, April 29, 2022 at the Guthrie Troy Community Hospital’s ER. Keith Duane was born on September 28, 1952, a son of the late Elwin T. “Sonny” and Ellen (Kilmer) Fitch. He attended Canton area schools and was a graduate of the class of 1972. Following graduation Keith proudly joined the United States Marine Corp. No stranger to days hard work. After receiving his honorable discharge from the Corp, Keith owned and operated a dairy farm in Roaring Branch. In addition to seeing to the daily operations of the farm he drove school bus for the Canton Area School District. Keith then and worked for Eastern Milk Producers in Canton for a time until he accepted employment at Ward Foundry in Blossburg where he retired after several years of dedicated service. One not to stand idle, Keith then was most recently employed by Guthrie Towanda Memorial Hospital as a floor technician until the time of his death. He was a member of the Canton VFW post 714.
Keith truly enjoyed the outdoors. He always looked forward to family cook outs and riding motorcycle. In younger years, he enjoyed hunting, tractor pulls and drag racing. Keith was a handy man and could fix just about anything as well as keeping up his homestead. Above all Keith, was a great dad who loved his children with all his heart. Spending time with family was always the highlight of his life.
He leaves behind his children; Keith Jr. (Irene) Fitch of Canton, Jason Fitch of Roaring Branch, Corey (Kathryn) Fitch of Williamsport, Jordan (Kira) Fitch of Ulster and Sonny Fitch, Madison Fitch both of Canton, Ellen Keever of Taylorsville, North Carolina, grandchildren; Asiah, Mason, Tyler, Savanah, Aiden, Logan, Orion, Alexandria, Danielle and Adria, siblings; James (Suzanne) Fitch of Summerset, PA., Elwin (Charlene) Fitch of Roaring Branch, Ted (Jackie) of New York State and a half-brother, Frank Leonard of Roaring Branch, several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Keith was predeceased by his parents Elwin “Sonny” and Ellen (Kilmer) Fitch.
A time of visitation will be held 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, Inc, 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton, PA. A celebration of Mr. Fitch’s life will follow at 1 P.M., at the funeral home, with military honors accorded. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Please share your memories of Keith and condolences with the family by visiting www.pepperfunerlahomes.com
