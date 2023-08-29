Keith Laverne Crain, 74, of Rome, PA, went to be with Jesus on August 24, 2023.
Keith was born February 11, 1949, to the late Clarence and Anna Crain.
He is survived by his loving wife of 4 years, Lisa Crain; five sons: Steven (Rebekah) of Ulster, PA, Daniel (Adrienne) of Atlanta, GA, Jason (Victoria) of Greer, SC, Adam (Lauren) of Allentown, PA, and Thomas (Juanita) of Langhorne, PA; four step-daughters: Heather (Tom) of Athens, PA, and Staci (Steve) of Athens, PA, and Holly (Nevin) of Ohio, and Faith Bentley (Brian) of Waverly, NY; twenty-eight grandchildren: Caleb, Kayleah, Levi, Micah, Riley, Gabe, Landon, Elijah, Ira, Aiden, Callahan, Karis, Brayden, Frances, Isaac, Eden, Landon, Maddox, Brody, Blake, Avalena, Selah, Avery, Emmeline, Marcus, Jackson, Maclan, and Gracelynne; brother Ken (Ruth) Crain of Rome, PA; as well as many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
He is preceded in death by his first wife, Karen Joy Crain, brothers Richard Bennett, and William Bennett, and grandson Bryce Campbell.
After graduating from Northeast Bradford High School in 1967, Keith immediately went into farming. Five years later, he was married to the first love of his life, Karen Newbury. He loved farming, caring for his many animals, delighted in storytelling, playing sports, being in the woods cutting down trees, participating in Bible studies, and being with his family, whom he loved dearly. After Karen passed away in 2017, he was blessed to be re-married to the other love of his life, Lisa Warner in March, 2019.
He will be dearly missed, and his legacy will be forever remembered as a man who loved Jesus and lived out His Gospel.
A Celebration of Life service is planned for Thursday, August 31st, 2023, at 6 pm. at the North Rome Wesleyan Church, 3374 North Rome Road, Rome, PA. A viewing will be held from 4-6 pm.
Flowers are welcomed, memorials in his memory can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908 which Keith greatly admired. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
