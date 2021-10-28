A limb has fallen from the family tree.
I keep hearing a voice that says, “Grieve not for me.
Remember the best times, the laughter, the song.
The good life I lived while I was strong…
Surrounded by those he loved, Keith Lee Mosier, 61, of Ulster, PA, passed away peacefully on Monday morning, October 25, 2021 at his home.
Keith was born in Sayre, PA, on June 29, 1960, the son of the late Frank and Esther (Gillmir) Mosier, Sr.. He graduated from Northeast Bradford High School in 1978 and a year later he married Maryanne Walker on June 30, 1979 ~ they shared over 42 years of life together. In 1982, Keith began working for Welliver Construction, a job which gave him over 38 years of employment, and from which he retired in 2019 as project superintendent.
As a lifelong resident of Bradford County, Keith enjoyed the outdoors and wildlife. He was an avid deer and turkey hunter and was a member of the National Wild Turkey Federation. He also held a membership with the Carpenters local union on Scranton #445. Keith put his craftsman skills to use to build decks and other projects for his friends, family, and neighbors. He was always willing to lend a helping hand. His family was especially important to him. Many fond memories were made playing corn hole and time spent with family and friends. Keith enjoyed his time spent with Maryanne in their retirement home in Bonnell, Florida and also his numerous hunting trips to New Mexico, Montana, Nebraska and South Dakota. Keith and Maryanne were an avid bowlers and enjoyed fellowship in many area leagues. He was especially proud to know that his Atlanta Braves made it to the World Series and will be cheering them on from heaven.
Keith will live on in the hearts of his wife Maryanne; his son Chad (Alicia) Mosier of Rome, PA; granddaughters: Danae and Danica of Rome, PA; his siblings: William “Bill” (Diane) Mosier, June (Jim) Victory, Weston (Barbara “Bobbi”) Mosier all of Rome, PA, Dennis Mosier of Wyalusing, PA, and Leon (Holli) Mosier of Ulster, PA; brother-in-law Norman Morrell; sisters-in-law: Peggy Mosier and Michelle Mosier; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins including his nieces Aubri and Allison Mosier.
He was predeceased by his parents and siblings: Nancy (Everett) Finch, Vivian Morrell, Frank E. Mosier, Jr., Charles “Chick” Mosier, and Malcom Mosier.
Family and friends are invited to attend a period of visitation on Thursday evening, October 28th from 6 to 8 pm at the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols. A celebration of his life will be held on Friday, October 29th at 10 am at the Sutfin Funeral Chapel with Pastor Larry Jennings, officiating. Keith will be laid to rest in the Bumpville Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting his guest book at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com Those who wish may kindly consider a memorial contribution to the Guthrie Cancer Fund, 1 Guthrie Square, Sayre, Pa 18840 in loving memory of Keith Lee Mosier.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.