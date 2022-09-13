Mr. Keith Robert Saxon, 56, of Duryea, passed away Tuesday, September 6, 2022.
Born in Troy, he was the son of Donald Saxon of Forksville and the late Nancy Marie Shedden Saxon, who passed away on October 31, 2021. Prior to his retirement, Keith was self employed as a tractor trailer driver.
In addition to his mom, he was preceded in death by a son, Michael Clark.
Surviving in addition to his father are: son Aaron Saxon of Rome; daughter, Michelle Anderson and her husband, Evan, of Omaha, NE; brother, Kevin Saxon and his wife, Rebecca, of Duryea; brother, Timothy Saxon of Rome; brother, Michael Saxon and his wife, Troveda, of Wyalusing; brother, Ryan Finnerty and his fiancee, Tricia Bolt, of Pittston; brother, Jeff Nash and wife Sarah of Wysox; sister, Brenda Dotter and her husband, Edward, of Towanda; sister, Betsy Walker of Towanda; nieces and nephews, Donald’s fiancee, Julie, of Forksville
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 8, 2022, from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm at Keith’s sisters house, 14072 Route 220, Towanda, PA 18848. Arrangements are by the Bernard J. Piontek Funeral Home Inc., 204 Main Street, Duryea. To leave an online condolence for Keith’s family, please visit the funeral home website, www.piontekfuneralhome.com.
