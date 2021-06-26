Kelly Aileen Strickland 47, of 2644 Ranch Hand Trail, Lake Wales, FL, died Monday, June 21, 2021 at the Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville, FL after a brief medical illness.
Born April 24, 1974, in Towanda, PA she was the daughter of Charles and Brenda Sue Strickland. Kelly graduated from Towanda Area High School where she developed many friendships through clubs, activities and team sports, especially softball. Her love of softball started by playing “catch and throw” with her great friend and neighbor Nate Bump. Kelly continued her softball journey with little league and excelled through high school where she became a star pitcher herself. Kelly pursued her passion and talent after graduation by coaching many softball teams in Bradford County.
Surviving are: Kelly’s wife Regina Christensen; father and mother Charles and Brenda Sue Strickland; sister Wende McLinko and her husband Bob McLinko; sister Cheri Strope and her husband Jaimie Strope; sister Angie Koss and her husband Todd Koss; nephews Chris McLinko, Matt McLinko and his wife Sarah, Storm Strope, Sawyer Strope and his wife Madison, twins Todd Jeffrey Koss, Joseph Tyler Koss and niece Alliesha Koss. Kelly doted on her nephews and niece and was hands down “The Favorite Aunt.” Spending time with them was one of the joys of Kelly’s life. Since the eldest nephew was born, Kelly was always present at her sisters’ sides helping and tending to the needs of six nephews and a niece. The memories Kelly created were of campouts at Uncle Nate’s pond, standing in line at midnight for early movie showings, overnight adventures of fun and games, and scooping up her nephews and niece on weekends every chance she could to make their childhood memories exceptional. Kelly was also their support her whole life. She gave advice, kept secrets, and helped each and everyone when they called on her. She will always be cherished by each and every one of them.
Kelly moved to Florida, her dream, where she continued her adventures of life with Regina Christensen. They had endless road trips to all the beaches along the Gulf and Atlantic, the Florida Keys and a special trip to the Everglades. Kelly loved her pets and gave them the compassion and kindness we all remember about her. She gave care and generosity for her local dogs in need by volunteering at the Cross Creek Pet Recue near her Lake Wales home. Kelly will be greatly missed by everyone.
The funeral service will be held Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, 217 York Ave., Towanda, PA with Interment to follow in Oak Hill Cemetery, Towanda. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from Noon to 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
The family suggests in lieu of flowers that memorial contributions may be directed to Bradford County Humane Society, P.O. Box 179, Ulster, PA 18850, www.petfinder.com or Crossed Paws Rescue in Auburndale, FL, www.crossedpawspetrescue.org in her memory.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
