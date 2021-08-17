Kelly Lee Fitzwater of Mansfield, PA, went home to be with God on Monday, August 16, 2021. Kelly lost his battle to cancer at home surrounded by his loved ones. Born June 2, 1971 to Connie (Larry) Lee and Luther (Cindy) Fitzwater. Kelly lived a full life. He attended Troy Area School and had love for tattooing. He also enjoyed music, video games, and reading, but most of all Kelly enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Kelly was known for making people laugh.
Kelly was preceded in death by Connie and Larry Lee, Jeff Seelye, Hope Amedeo, Carol Kipp, and his fur babies, Zoey, Shanti, Mya, and Asher. Kelly is survived by his wife, Brandi Bellows, father, Luther (Cindy) Fitzwater, mother and father-in-law, Tammy (Colby) Bellows, children, Austin (Alexis Snook) Brown, Abbigayl (Josh Laudenslager) Brown, Elizabeth Fitzwater, Mary (Kristen) Bunker, Cherish Ward, and Nevaeh Fitzwater, grandchildren, Christian Brown, Aubree Laudenslager, Ellie Heasley, and Aizen Strope, his fur babies at home, Adora, Snowflake, and mama Kitty, brothers, Kevin (Kari) Fitzwater, and Keith (Amanda Weddleton) Fitzwater, sister, Angelia (Nick Murphy) Hicks, sisters-in-law, Jaime (Dana Burgess) Bellows, Katlyn Mack, Shelby Bellows, brother-in-law, Zachary Bellows, uncle, Larry (Barb) Jenkins, aunts, Debra Ward and Carol Brown, cousins, Tanya (Billy) Eberlin, Matthew (Stephanie) Jenkins, Danielle (Bobby) Jenkins, Faye (Robert) Spencer, and Kevin (Emilie Snook) Poorman, Kelly’s adopted family, Jackson (Latoya) Murray, Kimberly Reynolds, and John (Renee) Belawske. Kelly also has many nieces and nephews. Kelly had many friends, but a few very special friends, Steve Spiak, Johnny Walker, Randy Brown, Thomas Hulslander, Sr., Eric (Angel Stahle) Williams, Amber MeKerrow, Kathy (Brian) Barnes, Richie Spencer, and Sarah Krietzer.
On Kelly’s behalf, the family would like to give special thanks to Ricky Carter, Jr. for going above and beyond to help. There will be a celebration of Kelly’s life at the Sylvania Hall with Reverend Garry Zuber officiating. The date will be announced by family. The family has asked for donations to be sent to Wilmot Cancer of Rochester in Kelly’s memory. urmc.rochester.edu Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc. 637 S. Main St. Mansfield, PA is assisting the family. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com.
