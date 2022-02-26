Kenneth C. King Sr., 91, of 24485 Route 187, Wysox, PA passed away Thursday evening, February 17, 2022 at the Skilled Nursing Unit of Guthrie Memorial Hospital, Towanda, PA. Kenneth was born in Towanda, PA on June 12, 1930, the son of Nathaniel King and Mary Jane Miller King. He attended school at Standing Stone and subsequently worked on the Schmeckenbecher Farm in Wysox Township for 15 years. On December 23, 1950, Kenneth married the former Madeline Knellar at the Myersburg Episcopal Church. Kenneth was employed by the Towanda Folding Box Company for 18 years and E.I. DuPont in Towanda for 15 years until his retirement. Following his retirement, Kenneth enjoyed operating his own small engine repair business and repaired televisions and radios as well from his home. He was a dedicated member and former elder of the Wysox Presbyterian Church. Kenneth was a 50-year member of Roman LeRay Lodge No. 418 F. & A.M., a life member of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks Lodge, and held membership with Oddfellows Lodge No. 1152, Wysox, the Towanda Gun Club, and the Towanda, Athens, and Wyalusing Senior Citizens organizations with whom Kenneth and Madeline enjoyed taking many trips over the years. Kenneth greatly enjoyed spending time with family and friends and playing golf.
Kenneth’s family includes his devoted wife of 71 years, Madeline K. King, their daughters, Nancy King Allen and husband Steve of Horseheads, NY, Susan King Moore of North Orwell, grandchildren, Dustin (Jennifer) Moore of North Orwell, Casey Ashley of Walterboro, SC, Ashlee King of Walterboro, SC, Heather King Bahr of Sayre, Katelin King of Elmira, Mackinze King of Elmira, 4 great grandchildren, sister and brother-in-law, Pauline and Steve Gandoff of Sayre as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his parents, Kenneth was predeceased by his son, Kenneth C. King Jr. on January 30, 2009, grandson, Aaron Douglas Moore, son-in-law, Douglas E. Moore on December 13, 2020, sisters, Dorothy Mingos, Carol King, Mary Edwards, and brothers, Frank King and David King.
A Service of Remembrance will be held Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave. Towanda, PA with Pastor Jira Albers of the Wysox Presbyterian Church officiating. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
The family suggests that contributions please be directed to the Wysox Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 339, Wysox, PA 18854 in memory of Kenneth C. King Sr. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
