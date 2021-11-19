Kenneth D. Rider, 63, of Towanda, PA, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021 at the Geisinger Wyoming Valley Hospital after a short battle with lung cancer.
Kenny was born in Troy, PA on July 24, 1958, the son of Kenneth and Shirley Rider.
Kenny is survived by his son, Kyle Kintner; three brothers, Kevin (and Sheryl), Keith (and Brenda) and Clyde (and Jody) Rider; several nieces and nephews; a special aunt, Sheila Manley, and her daughter, Nickki Pedro; and a special friend, Diane Benjamin.
Kenny attended Towanda High School in Towanda, and later went on to be a welder and fabricator. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and did a lot of it. He belonged to the Monroeton Rod & Gun Club, where he and his friends did a lot of hunting for the snake hunts.
The family will have a celebration of life at their convenience.
