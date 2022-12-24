Kenneth E. Jayne, age 93, of Laceyville, PA, passed away on Thursday evening, December 22, 2022, at The Meadows Manor, in Dallas, PA, where he resided for the last few months.
Ken was born in Laceyville, PA, on August 20, 1929, the son of the late Claude A. Jayne Sr. (d. 1974) and Esther Remaley Jayne (d. 1996). While growing up in Laceyville, PA, Ken was a graduate of the Laceyville High School with the class of 1947. After high school he later attended the Lackawanna Business School in Scranton, PA.
On January 16, 1954, Ken married the former Betty L. Hartshaw, whom he was married to for 56 years, until Betty’s passing on November 26, 2010.
During his early years he was employed at many businesses in Laceyville. Ken worked as a Clerk at the American Store, the Laceyville Movie Theater, as the Projector Operator, and a Waiter at George’s Luncheonette. For over 12 years, Ken was employed at the Bendix Corp., in South Montrose, PA, and in 1970 Ken and his wife Betty purchased the Legal Blank Printery, from Charlie Craig, which they owned and operated until their retirement in 1989. For the next 15 years, Ken was a driver and attendant for Sheldon Funeral Homes, in Laceyville, and Meshoppen. Ken along with his wife Betty, took many trips, driving for the funeral homes.
During his spare time, Ken spent many years, working for the Laceyville Community. He was very instrumental in the forming the Laceyville Ambulance Association., was one of the first members of the Laceyville Municipal Authority, and Ken and Betty were Laceyville Borough Tax Collectors for many terms. Throughout the years, Ken and Betty accumulated many photos of the devolvement of the Laceyville Community.
Kenneth was a long-time member of the Braintrim Baptist Church, serving on many church boards, throughout the years. In his time, when not working, he loved golfing, bowling, and traveling. Betty and Ken had the pleasure of visiting all fifty states, and got to visit 13 countries.
Surviving is his daughter and husband, Dorothy and Jerry Weir of Laceyville, PA, and his son and his wife, Dale and Kim Jayne, of Wyalusing, PA. Also his grandchildren, Crystal and Nate Lacey of Sanford, NC, Lieutenant Colonel Eric and Ava Jayne, US Army, of Woodbridge, VA, Jared Weir of Pittsburg, PA, and Joel and Emily Weir of Berwyn Heights, MD, as well as 8 Great-Grandchildren, and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Besides his wife and his parents, Ken was preceded in death by his daughter-in-law, Trudy Jayne (d. February 26, 2021) and his brother Claude Jayne Jr. (d. December 30, 2006).
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at 1:00 PM from the Braintrim Baptist Church, with Rev. Joseph Kilmer, of the church and long-time friend, Rev. Mark King officiating. Interment will follow in the Lacey St. Cemetery. Family and friends may call at the church on Thursday, from 11:00 AM until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make memorial donations to the Braintrim Baptist Church Library, PO Box 281, Laceyville, PA 18623, or to CEF of Wyoming County, 11 Wyoming Ave., Tunkhannock, PA 18657.
Arrangements were made through the Sheldon Funeral Home, 459 Main St., Laceyville, PA. Online condolences may be made at www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.