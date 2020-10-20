Kenneth E. Johnson, 87, of Monroeton, Pennsylvania, hard-working hands now at rest, passed away early Saturday morning, Oct. 17, 2020 at the Bradford County Manor in West Burlington Township, Pennsylvania, following declining health.
Ken was born in Sayre, Pennsylvania on June 15, 1933, the son of Joseph Johnson and Agnes VanKuren Johnson. He served with the U.S. Army at Fort Story, Virginia, as an amphibious duck operator during the Korean War. In 1956, Ken married the former Alice Elaine Tuttle. In early years Ken was employed by Herman Rynveld Sons in New Albany and subsequently served as body shop manager at Beatty Ford in Towanda for many years. Ken operated his own business, Ken’s Body Shop, for many years until his retirement. Ken and Alice also ran the Beers Skating Rink in Wysox for a number of years.
Ken is survived by his daughter, Bonnie (Kevin) Monahan; son, Tim (Laurie) Johnson; grandchildren, Jenny Jae Cory, Brian Cory, T.J. Johnson and Amanda Shepard; six great-grandchildren; siblings, Leona Dunn, Shirley Cooper and Bobby Johnson; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his parents, Ken was predeceased by his wife, Alice on Jan.7, 2013; siblings, Claude Johnson, Floyd Johnson, Doris Young, Madeline Marcosis, Larena Austin and his canine companions, Muff and Fluff.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave. Towanda, PA with Rev. Thomas Blackall officiating. Interment will be private in the Monroeton Cemetery, Monroeton, Pennsylvania.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
