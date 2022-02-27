Kenneth A. Heritage, also known as Ken, 68, of Berwick, Pennsylvania passed away suddenly and unexpectedly in the early hours of Sunday, February 13, 2022. Ken was born on March 29, 1953, to Alfred M. and Katherine F. Heritage in Trevose, Pennsylvania. After graduating from Neshaminy High School in 1971, Ken continued his studies in Forestry and Economics in Morgantown, West Virginia. After graduating Ken was employed at Burke-Parsons-Bowlby Corp. in Spencer, West Virginia where he met his soul mate, Sharon. They married in 1978 and raised two wonderful sons, Keith U., and Zachariah M. Heritage.
Those who knew Ken understood his dedication to his family as a loving father, husband, and friend. Ken was predeceased by his father, Alfred, and his mother Katherine Heritage. He is survived by his loving wife Sharon and their two sons, Keith and Zachariah Heritage, and grandson Wade. Also, two sisters Kathy Piscadlo and husband Joseph from Morristown, PA and Amy Miller and husband David of New Holland, PA along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Ken was a wonderful and compassionate man and father who loved life and his family but most important of all was his faith in his God, Jehovah. He was so very proud of his sons, Keith and his wife April, and Zachariah and his wife Paula and his grandson Wade. As a father, Ken was always there for his children and supported whatever endeavors they pursued in life. Keith and Zach inherited their father’s love of all creatures great and small, with a special fondness for horses.
Ken was passionate about his business as a Financial Advisor for over 40 years. He loved his clients and always tried to do what they wished. Both sons, Keith and Zach followed in their father’s footsteps. He loved spending time at the beach with his family and fishing and gardening were among his many hobbies. He will be missed.
Memorial services will be arranged by the Mifflinville Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses on Zoom March 12, 2022, at 2:00 P.M. Ken Heritage Memorial Zoom Meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84814354917?pwd=ZGxEWUQ5VzRzTnZZWUIxTzJsVnkxZz09
Meeting ID: 848 1435 4917 Passcode: thebeef
Please visit his memorial page at www.williamsthomasfunealhome.com
