Kenneth J Heisinger, 78, of Covered Bridge Road, Ulster, passed away at his home on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, following a brief illness. Kenneth was born in Fairfield, NJ on Feb. 23, 1943. He was the son of the late Kenneth Heisinger and the late Ruth Brunner Heisinger.
Ken, as he was known to his friends and family, was raised and graduated high school in Fairfield, NJ. He worked in the family business, Caldwell Awning, for most of his life.
Ken is survived by his wife, Joan M. Heisinger, two siblings (Tim Heisinger and Ann Heisinger Hanson), his children (Kenneth Heisinger and Cynthia Heisinger Caltaqirone), stepson (Richard McPhail of Florida), 4 grandchildren (Megan, Christopher, Grace & Emily), and several great grandchildren.
In his younger years, prior to declining health, Ken enjoyed woodworking, hunting, fishing and all things outdoors! In more recent years, Ken’s hobbies included reading, mowing his lawn, and riding his “Benchie” to visit the neighbors.
To honor Ken’s requests, there will be no calling hours or funeral services. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to your favorite charity in Ken’s memory.
Arrangements are under direction of Thomas Cremation and Funeral Services, 1297 Elmira St.,Sayre, PA
