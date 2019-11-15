Kenneth J. “Ken” Bracken, 85, of Sayre, Pennsylvania, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019 at the Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
He was born on July 11, 1934 in Sayre, the son of the late Martin Jr. and Ethel Shaffer Bracken.
Ken was one of the founders of the Sayre Historical Society and remained an active member and supporter of the organization. He was employed with IBM, Owego, until his retirement. Ken volunteered for many years at the Robert Packer Hospital.
He is predeceased by his stepfather, Jacob Kline. Kenneth is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Jeannette at home; son, Kevin Bracken of Sayre; daughters and sons-in-law, Kathy and John Wimsatt of Athens, and Jennifer and Scott Will of Fairview; grandchildren, Jason Coyle of Smithboro, New York, Alyssa Wimsatt of Elmira, New York, Stephanie Will of Fairview, and Justin Will of Fairview; sisters and brothers-in-law, Linda and Harry Scoville of Stanton, Missouri, and Morgan and David Michael of Elk, Washington; brother and sister-in-law, Rick and Anne Kline of Ithaca, New York; and several nieces, nephews, cousins.
Friends and family may call on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Waverly United Methodist Church, 158 Chemung Street, Waverly, New York. A memorial service will follow at the church at 12 p.m. with the Rev. Cindy Schulte officiating.
Burial will be in Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens.
Memorial donations may be made in Kenneth’s name to: Sayre Historical Society, 103 South Lehigh Avenue, Sayre, PA 18840.
