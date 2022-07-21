A life well lived is a precious gift of hope and strength and grace, From someone who has made our world a brighter, better place It’s filled with moments, sweet and sad with smiles and sometimes tears, With friendships formed and good times shared and laughter through the years. A life well lived is a legacy of joy and pride and pleasure, A living, lasting memory our grateful hearts will treasure ~
Kenneth James Sivers, 94, of Little Meadows, PA, passed away peacefully on July 18, surrounded by his loving family.
Ken was born August 10, 1928 to William and Gladys Sivers of Binghamton, NY. He attended Vestal High School then served in the US Army at the end of WWII as a Private First Class. Following his Army Service he worked at the Lestershire Manufacturing Company in Johnson City. In 1958 he was hired by IBM Endicott, NY as a tool and die maker. One of the highlights of his IBM career was his selection to work at the IBM Glendale Lab on the forerunner of robotics automation under the esteemed Dr. Pawletko. He retired from IBM in 1983. Ken was a member of the IBM Quarter Century Club.
Ken and Katherine (Kay) Muscolo were wed on September 26, 1947 until Kay passed away in 1991. They welcomed four children Sharon, William, Daniel, and Ronald. Ken worked hard to support his growing family but always found the resources for family Adirondack vacations, boating, fishing, sledding and tobogganing. He usually could be found traipsing the fields and woods trailed by one of the many dogs he raised and spoiled throughout his life.
Ken was a man of many talents. Chief among them was his lifelong love of the automobile; he could repair any model from top to bottom. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing in the Adirondack and Catskill Mountains with his uncles.
After moving to Little Meadows, Ken began five decades of designing and building several houses, garages, and barns. Along the way, his love of nature and the wildlife inhabitants curbed his desire for hunting.
The 1990’s began the beautiful second chapter of his life when he met and married Mary Nichols. Until his last breath, Ken loved and cherished Mary. Her family became his family, our family. Their love for each other came at the perfect time in each of their lives. They loved travelling, RVing, socializing, and spending time with family and friends. Together they planned and designed their new log home and together they built it one rafter after another, one log upon log. KenMary Lane was idyllic and perfectly suited to them. When Ken’s health began to fail, Mary determined that he would spend the coming years and moments in the home they built together.
Ken will be greatly missed by his loving wife Mary; their children: Sharon and James Hickey; William and Wendy Sivers, Daniel Sivers, Ronald and Wendy Sivers; Gerald “Jake” Nichols and fiancé Connie; Susan and James Yamelski. Fourteen Grandchildren, seventeen great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, cousins and their families also survive. Ken was predeceased by his parents, his first wife Catherine “Kay” Muscolo; and step daughter Connie Spencer.
Family and friends are invited to attend a period of visitation on Saturday, July 30th from 12 – 2 pm at the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols. A memorial service and celebration of his life will follow at 2 pm with Pastor Larry Jennings, officiating. Those unable to attend may watch the live stream of his service at: https://my.gather.app/remember/kenneth-sivers
Memories and condolence may be shared by visiting his guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com
The family would like to thank the Guthrie Hospice team for their dedication, professionalism, and emotional support when it was most needed. Thank you to our Little Meadows Rescue Squad staff and friends. Also, our appreciation to the Apalachin Fire Department and Rescue Squad.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing to may make donations in Ken’s memory to Guthrie Hospice, 421 Tomahawk Rd, Towanda, PA 18848-8327 or the Little Meadows Rescue Squad, PO Box 329, Little Meadows, PA 18830.
