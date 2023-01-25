Mr. Kenneth Jerome Potter, age 77, well-known lifelong resident of Terrytown, PA, passed away early Tuesday morning, January 24, 2023, in the comfort of his home surrounded by his loving family.
Ken was born in Sayre, PA, on August 25, 1945, to the late Glenn Smith Potter and Elnora Jean Kipp Potter. He was the oldest son of three boys. As a young boy and teenager he was actively involved helping his parents on their dairy farm. He graduated from the Wyalusing Valley High School, a member of the class of 1963. While in high school he was active in the FFA and was a member of the National Honor Society. He also enjoyed playing football and basketball.
He married the former Ruth Anne Allyn of Herrickville, PA, on October 3, 1964, in the Herrickville United Methodist Church.
After graduating from high school he attended the Agricultural Program at Penn State and then went on to the Toledo School of Meat Cutting and graduated from there in 1964. In early years Ken and his wife Ruth opened K & R Meat Shop in their home. They would later become partners with the late Walter and Jane Newton to form P&N Packing, Inc. in 1977. Later he acquired a farm, where he raised beef cattle, and was well known for raising deer on the “deer farm” for many years. In 1996 Ken left the meat packing industry to start his career in insurance and financial services. At the time of his passing, he was a Financial Services Professional and licensed insurance agent with New York Life. He was a Chartered Life Underwriter and a Life Underwriter Training Council Fellow. He built his business and reputation from the ground up to a very successful and respected business. He was highly regarded by his colleagues and especially his clients. He was always on the road traveling and going the extra step for his clients. While cutting meat and selling insurance, he could also be found driving bus with the former Sharaton Bus Service, taking several trips across country.
He was an active member of the Wyalusing Valley Volunteer Fire Department where he served in all capacities up to the rank of Fire Chief. During his progression to Fire Chief, he received his certification to serve as an EMT and later received certification for underwater rescue and diving.
Ken enjoyed many things throughout his life, especially camping with a bus that he turned into a motorhome and boating on the open waters, whether the river or on a lake. He enjoyed driving bus and selling insurance and cherished all the friendships he made over the years in doing so. He was also an avid NASCAR fan and was a Corvette enthusiast. However his greatest joy was spending time with his family. He was an avid supporter of his grandchildren, in all their academic and athletic endeavors. He was a loving son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle, and friend and will be missed by all who knew him.
Surviving: Wife of 58 years: Ruth Potter at home. Three daughters and sons-in-law: Amy and Torrey Holdren of Tunkhannock, PA; Karen Potter and John Frederick of Wyalusing, PA; Lorraine and Andrew Lamb of Terrytown, PA. Grandchildren: Codey Holdren of Clarks Summit, PA; Kiley and Zack Griffith of Tunkhannock, PA; JoAnna and Andrew Pickett of Sugar Run, PA; Jordan Lamb of Terrytown, PA; Jesse Lamb of Terrytown, PA; Derek Frederick and Randi Huffman of Camptown, PA. Great grandson: Daxton Glenn Griffith of Tunkhannock, PA.
Two brothers and sisters-in-law: Gary and Paulette Potter of Wyalusing, PA; Kevin and Donna Potter of Terrytown, PA. Aunt: Joan Jayne of Sun City, FL. Uncles: Rev. Romeyn Kipp of Pasadena, MD; Jerome Kipp of Evergreen, PA; Jacob Huffman Jr. of Fillmore, NY. Sister-in-law: Mary Cobb of Herrickville, PA. Three brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Arthur and Alice Allyn of Wyalusing, PA; Lee and Nancy Allyn of French Asylum, PA; Rodney and Alice Allyn of Wyalusing, PA
He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins, and his faithful Irish Setter, Clem.
He was predeceased by his father, Glenn S. Potter on July 27, 2014, his mother, Elnora Jean Kipp Potter on December 23, 2022, mother-in-law, Eva Louise Howland Allyn on May 31, 1989, father-in-law, Clifford L. Allyn on December 14, 1997, and by a brother-in-law, Floyd “Jake” Cobb on January 2, 1990.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, January 27, 2023, at 11:00 AM, in the Homer Funeral Home, 83 Grovedale Lane, Wyalusing, PA, with Austen A. McGee, officiating. Interment will follow in the Wyalusing Cemetery.
Family and friends may call on Thursday, January 26, 2023, from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM at the Homer Funeral Home, 83 Grovedale Lane, Wyalusing, PA.
Memorial contributions may be made to Wyalusing Valley Volunteer Fire Dept., c/o Tom Miller, PO Box 86, Wyalusing, PA 18853, in loving memory of Kenneth J. Potter.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Homer Funeral Home, 83 Grovedale Lane, Wyalusing, PA.
To send condolences or sign the e-guestbook, please go to www.homerfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.