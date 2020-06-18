Kenneth “Ken” M. Florentine, 84, of Lincoln Falls, Pennsylvania, passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at UPMC Williamsport Hospital, surrounded by family.
Kenneth Maurice Florentine was born Sept. 30, 1935 to the late Maurice and Anita (Brown) Florentine in Vineland, New Jersey. He graduated from Vineland High School and went on to receive his master’s degree in early education from Glassboro State College. He taught in the Penns Grove, New Jersey school district until 1965 when he accepted a position as school principal in the Haddonfield, New Jersey school district. Ken served in Haddonfield as an elementary school principal for 35 years. In addition to being a dedicated educator, he also worked various part-time jobs of interest to him. He worked as a haberdasher, a scientific equipment salesman and a bread baker.
In 1996, Ken and his wife Linda Faye (Morgan) moved to Lincoln Falls and renovated Morgan Century Farm Bed & Breakfast. In his chef’s jacket and toque, Ken served as B&B chef for 24 years and loved to create new recipes for their countless guests. Many of these guests return to the B&B every year and Ken considered them his “mountain family.”
Ken enjoyed many interests and hobbies, including oil painting, music, ventriloquism, boating, wood working, and experimenting with food. He loved to read and discuss current topics and ideas. He was an avid car collector and was proud to drive and show his cars at local events and car shows. He enjoyed performing ventriloquism with his lovable “figures” for local charities and events. He was an active member of the Northern PA Bed & Breakfast Association where he served in various leadership roles. Ken was also proud to serve as Membership Chairman for the Susquehannock Region, Antique Automobile Club of America.
Ken is survived by his wife, Linda Faye, his daughters, Kim and Kristin and their spouses, Jeffrey and Joe. Ken was a proud grandfather to Albert and Anita and is also survived by his brothers, Albert and Robert Florentine and their spouses, Judi and Georgette. He will be dearly missed.
A funeral service to celebrate Ken’s life will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, June 19, 2020 at the Lincoln Falls Wesleyan Church in Elkland Township. The Rev. Herbert Eby will be officiating with Pastor Bill Hargenrader assisting. Please abide by all social distancing policies and wearing masks when attending. Burial will follow in the Elkland Friends Cemetery. Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Dr., Canton is assisting Mr. Florentine’s family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Ken’s name to the Dushore Library, 206 Center St., Dushore, PA 18614 or the Bradford County Humane Society, Route 220, P.O. Box 179, Ulster, PA 18850. Condolences may be shared at www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
