Kenneth “Kenny” Carey, 65, life-time resident of Canton, Pennsylvania, passed away very unexpectedly, Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at his home.
Kenneth Allen Carey was born in Blossburg on December 5, 1955, one of five children born to the late Kenneth S. and Patricia (Simpson) Carey. He attended Canton Area Schools with the class of 1973 and later became a well-known Canton area handyman.
Saying Kenny was a “jack of all trades” was an understatement. He possessed a hard-working, self-taught ethic that guided him throughout life. Kenny will be remembered for his skills in; carpentry, remodeling, wood working, tree work, painting, staining and washing houses, to just name a few. He was hired by various businesses and individuals and worked throughout the area until the time of his death. He was a private and soft-spoken man with a big heart. Often, you could find Ken walking just about everywhere he went and most recently acquired an electric bicycle that he enjoyed immensely.
Kenny was a true outdoorsman and was one with God’s nature. He was an avid fisherman, produced bountiful vegetable gardens and a favorite pastime was looking for wild mushrooms and ginseng. Kenny’s most important part of his life was the love shared with his daughter Becky and her three children, that were very dear to him.
He is survived by; daughter, Rebecca Carey (and Jason Greene) both of Mansfield, three grandchildren; Lillian, Jett and Jack, four siblings, Donna (and Craig) Deitrich of Covington, Bill (and Jackie) Carey of Westfield, Alan (and Sue) Carey of Lawrenceville, Connie (and Curt) Moore of Mainesburg, special friends, Casey Clegg and Samantha Benson, both of Canton, as well as numerous; nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends.
Maintaining to Kenny’s wishes the family will announce a celebration to honor his life at a future date. Assisting with arrangements is the Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive in Canton. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, consider a donation in his memory to the Pepper Funeral Home, P.O. Box 173, Canton, PA 17724 to assist with final expenses.
