Kenneth “Kenny” Stewart Brown, 95, of Liberty Corners passed away on Veteran’s Day, November 11, 2022 from heart failure at his home.
Kenny was born on July 13, 1927 to Earl and Ruth Beers Brown; he was the first son of seven children. Kenny was born at the family home in Monroe Township on Kellogg Mountain. As a child, Kenny learned many life lessons from his hard working parents starting at the age of 4 following his father to the barn and helping with the farm chores every morning and night. The lesson learned was “If it is worth doing, do it well” and “Hard work never hurt anyone”.
Kenny attended New Albany and Towanda High Schools and then went in the U.S. Army in 1943. He served when Alaska was still a territory and earned his “Polar Bear Patch” for 18 months service at Fairbanks and Nome serving the 195th Engineers helping to build the Alaskan Highway. After serving his country in World War 2, Kenny came home to help with his father’s dairy farm and then in 1954, brought a farm in partnership with his brother Earl “Junie” Brown in Liberty Corners which they farmed together for 43 years until their joint retirement.
On April 16, 1955, Kenny married Susanne Wiggins at the Monroeton United Methodist Church, they celebrated 39 years together until Susanne’s death on June 11, 1994.
Kenny loved playing cards with his family and friends, playing baseball, snowmobiling, hunting on his farm, going fishing in Sullivan County, square dancing and good music. Kenny especially loved cutting wood and loved to show off how much wood he had cut!!
Kenny was a member of the Towanda American Legion Post 42 and Sayre Elks Lodge.
Kenny is survived by his special friend, Evalee Wilcox of Towanda; his children, Cynthia “Cindy” Brown at home; Christopher & Donna Brown of Ulster; & Thomas Brown of Towanda. Grandchildren: Mitchell & Mary Brown of Ulster; Shannon & Joey Whitney of Cranberry Township; Rachel Brown & fiancé Anthony Villanti of Boca Raton, Florida; Cera Sue (Terrell) Brunson of Columbia, South Carolina; also has seven great grandchildren, Cory Brown and his fiancée, Brianna O’Malley of Palatka, Florida; Connor Brown just joined the Air Force in Texas; Macaria Benjamin of Ulster; Langdon & Milen Whitney of Cranberry Township; T.J. & Kyler Brunson of Columbia, S.C. His siblings, Joyce Richlin of Towanda and Irene (Don) Murray of Columbia Crossroads and Charles (Dorothy) Brown of Towanda and one brother-in-law, Carlton (Sharon) Wiggins of Stevensville. Also, Kenny has numerous cousins, nieces & nephews, too many to list.
He was predeceased by his wife, Susanne Wiggins Brown and son, Craig S. Brown, November 21, 2011, and infant daughter, October 1967. His parents, Earl & Ruth Brown, Big Sister Carol Brown Smith, and Brothers Earl “Junie” Brown and Morris Eugene Brown.
Memorials in Kenny’s name can be directed to the Monroeton Cemetery Association, C/O Cynthia Brown, Treasurer, 911 Beebe Hill Road, Towanda, Pa. 18848; the Monroeton Public Library, P.O. Box 45, Monroeton, Pa. 18832, or to the Monroe Hose Company, P.O. Box 48, Monroeton, Pa. 18832.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m, to 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 17th with Kenny’s niece, Pastor Judy Lines conducting the funeral service at 1:00 p.m. at the Maryott Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave. Towanda, Pa.. Burial will be in the Monroeton Cemetery, Monroeton, Pa. with Towanda American Legion Post No. 42 and Beirne-Webster VFW Post No. 1568, Towanda, according full military honors. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
