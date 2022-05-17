Kenneth ‘Kenny’ William Jacobs 63 years young, of Sayre, formerly of Windham, PA, passed on to eternal life on May 14th, 2022. Kenny was the middle son of Marie (Ayers) and Robert ‘Bo’ Jacobs.
Kenny graduated in 1978 from Northeast Bradford High school, and went on to successfully earn his Class A Commercial Driver’s License, to work as a truck driver and heavy equipment operator with tank endorsements. He was highly regarded as a safe operator of all heavy equipment on any job site.
Kenny loved his position as a route driver and shared-ride driver for both EMTA and BEST/River Valley for 6 years until his retirement. Kenny was also well-known in the region for his bartending skills, having worked for his parents for many years at The Hillside Bar in Smithboro, NY, and as a Friday bartender in Nichols, NY.
Kenny began volunteering with the Valley Relief Council, following the survival of his home following the Flood of 2011. Kenny was especially valuable in assisting with VRC fund raising and material management. Kenny often was found assisting Carol, and You Too Rescue, with cat & dog rescues, rehoming animals, and fundraising efforts. Kenny was well-known for his technical skills and knowledge in working with antennas, cable systems, & satellite TV, as well as rebuilding old clocks and lamps.
Kenny enjoyed tracking the weather, and watching Joe Snedeker on Channel 16, to compare forecasts.
One of Kenny’s greatest accomplishments was being a wonderfully loving husband to the love of his life, Carol (Cisco) Jacobs. Kenny is survived by his mother, Marie Jacobs, his brothers Robert ‘Bobby’ Jacobs, and Curtis & his wife, Carol Jacobs. Kenny is survived by his Nurses’ Aides, Angel the Yorkie, and Dawson the Bull Dog; Support Staff, Ruby the Beagle-mix, and Xena the Pit Bull (4-legged family members).
Kenny is survived by many special family members to include Ashley, Brandon, and Cade Jacobs, Amy Cisco, Dianne Wilson, Donnie Robinson, Jane Seipler, and his Aunts, Janice Jacobs & Betty Orshaw. Many other relatives survive Kenny, residing in and around Bradford County, and beyond.
Kenny has numerous friends who encouraged him throughout the years, to include Bill ‘Boxcar’ Allis, Gale Bowen, Curt Brown, Gavin Ford, Rose & Kathryn Donnelly, Teresa & Steve Wentworth, Glenda & Don Moore, Jeanette & Chris Smith, Sylvia Deats, Daniel & Judy Polinski, Larry Green, Deanna McIntyre, Esther Morgan, & Heather Coyle. Many other friends survive, too numerous to mention.
Kenny attributed his work ethic and building skills to friends, Bob Bracken & Jesse Deats, and neighbor John Hennessy, who all predeceased Kenny, but were never forgotten. Kenny also never forgot his namesake, Uncle Ken Ayers. Kenny was predeceased by his Father, Robert “Bo”Jacobs, and Father-in- law, Lloyd Cisco. Kenny has lost many friends, aunts, uncles, & many family members, but always remembered everyone with fond memories & good times.
A local time to gather and honor Kenny’s life will be held Friday, May 20th, 2022, 3:00-7:00 p.m., at the Ball-Skerpon Catholic War Veterans Post 773, 105 N. Higgins Avenue, Sayre, PA.
A Graveside Memorial Service will be held at Valley Home Cemetery, Leraysville Road, Windham, PA, June 4, 2022, at 12:00 pm, with Pastor Jeff Bisher, of Windham Center Community Church.
Celebration of Life Service and luncheon to follow, at 1:00 pm, at VFW Post 6824, 1468 Haighs Pond Road, Rome, PA.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, and friend, M. Dennis Thomas. 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message for Kenny’s family may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com
