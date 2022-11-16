Kenneth L. Cole, Jr., 82, of Granville Summit passed away November 15,2022. Ken was a US Navy veteran who served on the USS Telfair before honorable discharge in 1964.
Ken spent time working as butcher and retired from Masonite in 1990. He enjoyed his time outdoors, whether he was hunting or mowing his lawn.
Ken was preceded in death by his parents Kenneth Cole Sr and Josephine Northrup.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Lena. He is also survived by his children Donald (Patty) of Canton, David (Marilyn) of Troy, Laura (Brian) Benjamin of Granville, Lisa Cole of Towanda, Daniel Cole of Camp Hill, Pa, and Kenny (Tammi) of Ulster as well as sister Dawn (Bruce) Nichols of Sebring, Fl. In addition he is survived by many grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren and his faithful companion, Charcoal.
A private celebration of life will be held at the family’s convenience on a date to be determined.
Memories and condolences for the family may be shared by visiting our guest book at www.tiogapointcremation.com Caring assistance is being provided by Cooley-Tioga Point Cremation & Burial Options, Inc. 802 N. Main St., Athens, PA 18810.
