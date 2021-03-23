Kenneth L. Collister, 75, of Roaring Branch, Pennsylvania, passed away at home on Monday, March 15, 2021, while surrounded by his family.
Kenneth Larue ws born Nov. 20, 1945 in Blossburg, Pennsylvania, to the late Gordon and Viola (Vroman) Collister. On July 18, 1964 he married the former Kay McNett in Ralston, Pennsylvania. They shared 56 wonderful years together and raised three sons and a daughter.
Kenneth was no stranger to hard work, a quality he passed down to his children. Ken was employed by Ward Manufacturing for 47 years until his retirement. During his employment with Ward, he also worked driving truck for the former Vermilya Trucking in Canton for many years.
Kenny was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and cutting firewood. Kenneth liked to pass the time playing board games and spending time with his wife, Kay.
Besides his parents, he was predeceased by sisters, Lynn Williams and Virginia Lord and a sister-in-law, Sue Collister. Surviving are: His wife, Kay (McNett) Collister; children, Paula (Jeff) Lloyd, Ken Collister Jr., all of Troy, Jason (Joann) Collister and Jeremy Colister, all of Blossburg; 10 grandchildren, three step-grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; brother, Gordy Collister; sisters, Ruth Ann (San) Merrick and Joan Edwards; brother-in-law, Tom Williams; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Maintaining Kenneth’s wishes, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, consider a memorial donation in his name to the Roaring Branch United Methodist Church.
Arrangements are in the care of Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, Inc. of Canton. Please share memories and condolences at www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.