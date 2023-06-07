Kenneth L. Nero, Age 52, of Ridgebury passed away, Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at the Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre, PA. Ken was born in Elmira, NY on October 16, 1970, son of the late Alvin & Elizabeth (Nero) Coats. He attended SRU schools and was currently employed by Pelton Trucking Service, Inc. Ken previously was employed as a custodian with the Athens School District and drove school bus for Chambers Bus Inc. In his spare time Ken could be found deer hunting, fishing and riding his four-wheeler. He especially enjoyed his trips to the casino and cherished the time he spent with his grandchildren and family.
Surviving is a son, Robert Nero of Tennessee, two daughters, Patience Nero of Ridgebury, Asia Nero of Ridgebury, fourteen grandchildren, brother, Scott (Kristen) Coats, of Ridgebury, a sister Mechelle (Cecil) Perry of Ridgebury, a nephew Nicholas Perry and many friends.
Ken was predeceased by his parents, Alvin & Elizabeth (Nero) Coats.
Family and friends are invited to call from 12 noon to 1:00PM Monday, June 12, 2023, at the Roberts Funeral Home, Inc 279 Main Street, Wellsburg, NY 14894. Funeral service will be held following calling hours at 1:00 PM with Pastor Larry Jennings officiating. Interment will follow in Bentley Creek Cemetery.
