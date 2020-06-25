Kenneth L. “Tucker” Hoover Sr., age 84, of Stevensville, Pennsylvania, passed away on Saturday morning, June 20, 2020 at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Pennsylvania.
Kenneth was born in Terrytown, Pennsylvania, on June 3, 1936, one of nine children of the late Ferdinand and Mae Pierce Hoover. He grew up on Terrytown Mountain on Norway Ridge Road.
He worked as a logger his entire life since he was a teenager. Tucker was employed with Preston Logging for many years. He then started his own logging business and was the owner/operator until his retirement in 1998.
Tucker enjoyed hunting and fishing, particularly his trips to Canada and New York State. He loved to spend time with his family, especially for the holiday dinners.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Susan D. Lane Hoover of Stevensville, Pennsylvania; his children, Kenneth Hoover Jr. and his wife, Pat, of Towanda, Pennsylvania, Dale Hoover of Franklindale, Pennsylvania, Keith Hoover of Wysox, Pennsylvania, Anna Abney and her husband, Matt, of Texas, and Quentin Hoover and his wife, Maria, of Stevensville, Pennsylvania; 11 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; his siblings, Bernard Hoover and his wife, Virginia, of Wyalusing, Pennsylvania, Robert Hoover and his wife, Barb, of Wyalusing, Pennsylvania, Harry Hoover of Wysox, Pennsylvania, and Martin Hoover and his wife, Sara, of Tennessee; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Rick Hoover (d. 2019), and his siblings, Richard Hoover, Aria Hoover, Margaret Hoover, and Belle Hoover.
A funeral service for Kenneth will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 26, 2020, from the Sheldon Funeral Home, 155 Church St., Wyalusing, Pennsylvania, with Reverend David Dewing of the Stevensville Presbyterian Church and the Camptown Community Church officiating. Interment will follow at the Stevensville Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 1 p.m. until the time of the service on Friday, June, 26, 2020 at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the H.O.P.S. Ambulance Association, c/o Peggy Coleman, 4001 Sugar Cabin Road, Rome, PA 18837.
Online condolences may be made at www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com.
