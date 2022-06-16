Kenneth N. Bodnar of Wyalusing, PA, passed away in his sleep on June 9, 2022, while on vacation in Anchorage, Alaska. Ken and his girlfriend and “neighbor,” Meg Shaffer, were on a two-week trip of a lifetime to “The Last Frontier.” The trip was a retirement gift from his daughter, Kathryn (Katie Bodnar) Fernandez, and his son-in-law, Cisco Fernandez.
Kenny, as he was known by friends, was born July 27, 1959, to Kenneth A. and Mabel Hatch Bodnar. He graduated from Wyalusing Valley High School in 1977. Following his graduation, Ken worked for Arrow United Industries for 42 years before retiring in July of 2021.
Ken was a lifetime member of the Sons of The American Legion unit of the Wyalusing American Legion Post #534. His commitment to the legion grew from his deep pride for his father’s service in the United States Marines during World War II. Over the years Ken served in every position of office and recently he was acting Adjutant. He loved planning the annual gun raffle and Christmas breakfast and often dressed up in character for holiday celebrations. Additionally, Ken took great pride in the annual scholarship review, which provides opportunities for local youth to receive SAL scholarships for college.
Ken maintained many other recreational interests as well. He hunted with both rifle and bow throughout his life, most often on the family property with family members. For a decade Ken coached his daughter’s softball teams and planned and participated in her local Girl Scouts’ adventures. Furthermore, he always looked forward to the Wyalusing carnival and often ran the dime pitch or volunteered with other carnival activities.
Ken, much like his father before him, never met a stranger. He could—and would—talk to anyone. He maintained a wide circle of friends in the area. He and Meg were frequent visitors at the Legion Post to sit and talk with friends. He was always ready to lend a helping hand to others in need.
In his retirement year, Ken enjoyed himself immensely by keeping all his lawns in perfect condition and riding his utility vehicle all over the land. Tired of fighting the Wyalusing Creek for the family picnic area, he installed a pavilion last year and recently finished having electric put in for this year’s Memorial Day celebration. He and Meg also had the freedom to pack up at a moment’s notice and go on a trip—and they did!
Surviving Ken are his beloved daughter Kathryn Fernandez, her husband Cisco, and much-loved grandsons Kieran and Rowan; his girlfriend Meg Shaffer, his sisters Janice Brown and her husband Gerald, Sr., Dawn Fehnel, and Vivian Kannon and her husband Matt; and his nieces and nephews Gerald Brown, Jr., his partner Tammy Woodcock, and his daughter Rebecca; Gabriel Engisch, his fiancé Ashley Jurista, and his children Caden, Talon, and Adrian; Doris Tuttle, her husband Charlie, and her children Chloe, Chase, and Cora; and Nolan Clark. Ken was preceded in death by his parents, Ken A. Bodnar and Mabel Hatch Bodnar, infant brother Val K. Bodnar, brothers-in-law Harold Lindsey and Terry Fehnel.
A memorial service for Ken will be held on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at 11:30 AM at Sheldon Funeral Homes, 155 Church St., Wyalusing, PA with Lay Minister Vickie Ellis of the Beaver Meadows Church officiating. A celebration of life will follow at Wyalusing American Legion Post #534. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday, June 18, from 10:00 until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Wyalusing American Legion or Women’s Auxiliary Post #534, PO Box 71, Wyalusing, PA, 18853.
Online condolences may be made at www.sheldonfuneralhomes.com.
